In the heart of Zaporozhye, the construction of the first "underground school"in the region has begun. It will become part of the famous "sich collegium" – one of the best educational institutions in the region, reports UNN with reference to the Zaporozhye RMA.

"Construction of" underground schools " has already begun at 5 locations in the Zaporizhia region. Our global goal is for 50 thousand students in the region to be able to enter the educational process offline in the new academic year," said Ivan Fedorov, chairman of Zaporizhia RSA.⠀

According to the RMA, it is planned that this academic year the underground school at the sich collegium will open its doors to students. Training will be conducted in 2 shifts, so in general, the educational space will accommodate more than a thousand people.