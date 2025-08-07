Invaders destroyed 2,400 healthcare infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian armed forces have systematically shelled Ukraine's medical infrastructure. As of early August, 2,108 facilities have sustained partial damage; 311 have been completely destroyed.

Details

As of August 1, 2025, damage or complete destruction has been confirmed for 2,419 facilities within 794 healthcare institutions. Of these, 2,108 facilities sustained partial damage, while another 311 were completely destroyed. - reports the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The ministry reported on the situation with various facilities: both in de-occupied territories and among those that sustained minor damage.

The medical infrastructure in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the most significant destruction. - reports the Ministry of Health.

Also, according to the ministry, 666 such facilities have currently been fully restored. Another 317 have been partially restored.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine, together with partners, continues systematic work on restoring medical facilities.

The Ministry of Health reports that medical assistance continues to be provided at most damaged facilities:

1,466 of them operate at full capacity;

187 - partially;

227 facilities have been temporarily relocated to other premises.

From February 2022 to the present, according to statistics, 278 emergency medical vehicles have been destroyed; 147 vehicles have been damaged, and 80 have fallen under enemy control.

Recall

UNN previously reported that as of late December 2024, Russia had damaged 1938 medical facilities in 715 healthcare institutions and completely destroyed another 297 facilities in 114 medical institutions.

The renovation of the modern Okhmatdyt building continues, a part of the interior work has been completed, and the facade restoration is ongoing. As of August 2025, a significant amount of work has been done, including the dismantling of damaged covering and the renovation of interior premises.