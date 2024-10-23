Invaders are building a new ammunition depot near Novorossiysk - ATES
Kyiv • UNN
ATES agents discovered a large-scale construction of closed ammunition depots near the base of the 7th Airborne Assault Division near Novorossiysk. The purpose is to protect against attacks by Ukrainian UAVs and missiles.
Near Novorossiysk, ATES agents recorded the process of large-scale construction work. It is assumed that the occupiers are building closed ammunition depots, in particular, to protect against attacks by Ukrainian UAVs and missiles.
UNN writes with a link to the TV channel of the military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars “ATESH”.
During the reconnaissance of the base of the training center of the 7th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Airborne Forces near Novorossiysk, the ATES agent recorded the process of large-scale construction work.
Coordinates: 44.816164023302, 37.58887800894. According to our information, the Rashists are building closed ammunition depots. In theory, they are supposed to help disperse the existing stockpiles of BC and protect them from strikes by Ukrainian UAVs and missiles.
Representatives of the military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars also report the following:
- The facility is guarded by paratroopers and representatives of the PMCs stationed nearby.
- S-400 and S-300 air defense systems are located in the vicinity.
