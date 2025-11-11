$41.960.02
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
04:14 PM • 17924 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 28699 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 42485 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 29134 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 44931 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 36580 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 22516 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 24508 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 26058 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Electricity outage schedules
Intimidated for their Ukrainian origin, lost their mother due to the inaction of Russian doctors: Ukraine rescued a group of children from the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

Ukraine rescued a group of children from the occupied territories, including a 10-year-old girl who was intimidated for her Ukrainian origin, and a sister and brother who lost their mother due to the inaction of Russian doctors. Among those rescued is also a 19-year-old boy who was tortured by Russian soldiers.

Intimidated for their Ukrainian origin, lost their mother due to the inaction of Russian doctors: Ukraine rescued a group of children from the occupied territories

Ukraine has managed to rescue a group of children from the temporarily occupied territory, including a 10-year-old girl who was intimidated because of her Ukrainian origin, and whose younger brothers were forced to sing Russian songs in kindergarten, as well as a sister and brother who lost their mother due to the inaction of Russian doctors. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Details

A large group of children and teenagers were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back initiative.

- Yermak reported.

He noted that a 10-year-old girl was intimidated by her classmates because of her Ukrainian origin, and her younger brothers were forced to sing Russian songs in kindergarten and collect money for the occupiers' army.

A 7-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother lost their mother due to the inaction of Russian doctors, and the occupation authorities tried to send them to an orphanage despite having relatives. A 19-year-old boy was tortured by Russian soldiers and threatened with execution because of a relative who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and after reaching adulthood, he was put on military registration.

Today, all children are safe, receiving the necessary support, assistance with documents, and the opportunity to start a new life in free Ukraine.

- Yermak added.

Recall

Ukraine managed to rescue another young man from the temporarily occupied territory. The family was forced to hide their son so that the occupiers would not take him to the Russian army.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine