Intimidated for their Ukrainian origin, lost their mother due to the inaction of Russian doctors: Ukraine rescued a group of children from the occupied territories

Ukraine has managed to rescue a group of children from the temporarily occupied territory, including a 10-year-old girl who was intimidated because of her Ukrainian origin, and whose younger brothers were forced to sing Russian songs in kindergarten, as well as a sister and brother who lost their mother due to the inaction of Russian doctors. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Details

A large group of children and teenagers were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back initiative. - Yermak reported.

He noted that a 10-year-old girl was intimidated by her classmates because of her Ukrainian origin, and her younger brothers were forced to sing Russian songs in kindergarten and collect money for the occupiers' army.

A 7-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother lost their mother due to the inaction of Russian doctors, and the occupation authorities tried to send them to an orphanage despite having relatives. A 19-year-old boy was tortured by Russian soldiers and threatened with execution because of a relative who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and after reaching adulthood, he was put on military registration.

Today, all children are safe, receiving the necessary support, assistance with documents, and the opportunity to start a new life in free Ukraine. - Yermak added.

Recall

Ukraine managed to rescue another young man from the temporarily occupied territory. The family was forced to hide their son so that the occupiers would not take him to the Russian army.