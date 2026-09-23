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Due to Russian shelling, internet disruptions are possible in Kyiv — providers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1948 views

Enemy shelling damaged a data center in the capital, providers Pavutyna and UTELS reported. Specialists are restoring communications and network equipment.

Due to Russian shelling, internet disruptions are possible in Kyiv — providers

Internet disruptions are possible in Kyiv amid Russian attacks. On September 23, providers "Pavutyna" and UTELS reported damage to a data center, UNN writes.

Details

"We have a large-scale outage. One of the data centers was damaged in an enemy attack, which means that some of our subscribers may currently be left without communication," provider "Pavutyna" said on social media.

The company noted that its "specialists are doing everything possible to restore communications as quickly as possible."

Another provider also made a similar statement.

"As a result of another enemy attack, one of Kyiv's data centers was affected, where UTELS's core equipment is located. The equipment is currently without power, which may cause disruptions in the network's operation and access to services. Our emergency repair crews are already working on site and are doing everything possible to restore the equipment and network as quickly as possible," UTELS said.

For reference

Internet operator UTELS offers comprehensive services in Kyiv and the surrounding region. 

Internet operator "Pavutyna" provides services mainly in the city of Kyiv and in the suburbs in Kyiv Oblast.

The railway station in Kyiv was not damaged by the Russian attack, but there were new strikes in two districts23.09.26, 11:37 • 4862 views

Julia Shramko

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