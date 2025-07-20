International Moon Day and Metallurgist's Day: what else is celebrated on July 20 20 July 2025

Today, July 20, marks International Moon Day and Metallurgist's Day, a professional holiday for people working in the metallurgy and mining industry, which plays a key role in Ukraine's economy, writes UNN.

International Moon Day

Every year on July 20, the world celebrates International Moon Day – in memory of one of the greatest victories in space history. It was on this day in 1969 that the astronauts of the Apollo 11 mission first set foot on the surface of Earth's satellite. The holiday honors not only this event, but also humanity's general aspiration to explore space and inspires future discoveries.

Although NASA's mission became the most famous, space exploration of the Moon began even earlier. In 1959, the Soviet apparatus "Luna-2" became the first to reach the lunar surface. After that, European countries, Japan, China, India, Israel, and others also joined in the study of the Moon. But the turning point was the flight of "Apollo-11". On July 20, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon, and the world heard Armstrong's legendary phrase: "That's one small step for a man, but a giant leap for mankind." The mission fulfilled President John F. Kennedy's promise that Americans would set foot on the Moon by the end of the 1960s.

In 2021, the UN General Assembly officially proclaimed July 20 as International Moon Day. The initiative came from the Moon Village Association (MVA), which submitted a corresponding request to the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

No Swimsuit Day

Every year on the third Sunday of July, Spain celebrates No Swimsuit Day – an initiative launched by the Spanish Naturist Federation. Initially, the event was intended mostly for local residents and tourists within the country, but over time it gained international recognition. In 2010, at the World Congress in Italy, this day officially received international status.

The main goal of the holiday is to promote the acceptance of nudity as a socially acceptable form of self-expression and to encourage respect for different forms of recreation on the beach. It's not just about sunbathing without a swimsuit, but about every person's right to be themselves – in whatever (or without whatever) they are.

This day is not about provocation or outrageousness, but about equality, non-discrimination, and the right to personal choice. People are encouraged to come to any beaches, even those that are not usually nudist, without swimsuits, but with respect for others.

International Cake Day

July 20 marks a relatively young, but very bright holiday - International Cake Day, dedicated to the ideas of peace, friendship and mutual understanding between people and countries. Its motto is "I CAKE YOU", which can be translated as "I will come to you with a cake", because what could be a better symbol of celebrating harmony than a cake with a cup of tea?

The initiative originated in 2009 thanks to the "Milan Club" of the Kingdom of Love - a creative association of musicians, culinary specialists and artists. They started the tradition of creating joint "musical cakes", which soon gained international spread. The first official International Cake Day took place on July 20, 2011, as part of the Kingdom of Love's initiatives to spread peace and friendship through culture. Every year the holiday is dedicated to a specific theme. For example, in 2012 it was a space theme, symbolizing the unification of humanity through science and space exploration. In 2013, the theme was "Planet of Love", emphasizing the importance of caring for the environment. Subsequent years were marked by the themes "Parade of Planets", "Visiting a Fairy Tale", "Journey in Time", "Garden of Love", etc.

Celebrations include exhibitions of unique cakes, culinary fairs, confectionery competitions, musical and confectionery shows, master classes for children and adults, as well as flash mobs and parades.

World Jump Day

Every year on July 20, a little-known, yet healthy and ecological holiday is celebrated – World Jump Day. This event was initiated by an artist named Thorsten Lauschmann in 2006.

The goal of Jump Day is to change Earth's orbit by millions of people jumping simultaneously. After all, changing the Earth's orbit helps improve the climate, namely, it fights global warming. However, there is no evidence of the impact of jumps on the orbit.

In addition to the ecological basis, the event has a sports and health aspect: jumping positively affects heart and bone health, helps increase energy, strengthen muscles, improve metabolism, etc.

July 20 is a great opportunity to have fun and strengthen your body with jumps: on a trampoline, from a bungee, with a jump rope, and so on.

Metallurgist's Day

This professional holiday for people working in the metallurgy and mining industry was established at the state level by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 2023.

Metallurgists play a key role in Ukraine's economy, as our country is one of the leading exporters of metal products in the world. Especially in wartime conditions, their work takes on new meaning: Ukrainian metallurgy not only supports the economy, but also provides critically important products for defense, infrastructure restoration, and production. Metallurgist's Day is an opportunity to thank those who work at blast furnaces and rolling mills, strengthening the country's power.

Chess Day

Every year on July 20, the world celebrates International Chess Day – an event that has been held since 1966 at the initiative of the World Chess Federation (FIDE), which was founded on this very day in 1924.

FIDE unites 188 national chess federations. Its main goal is to popularize chess around the world, raise the level of chess education and culture, and regulate international competitions, game rules, and the awarding of grandmaster and master titles.

Today, chess is officially recognized as a sport in over a hundred countries, including Ukraine, where chess clubs operate in many cities. On International Chess Day, tournaments, thematic meetings, and lectures are organized there, where participants share their experience and love for this intellectual game.

Day of the Holy Glorious Prophet Elijah

On July 20, in Ukraine, Eastern Rite Christians honor the Prophet Elijah – a mighty Old Testament saint who, according to biblical tradition, was taken to heaven in a fiery chariot. His cult spread even before the Christianization of Rus'. In popular imagination, Elijah controls thunder and lightning, brings rain, harvest, and drives away evil spirits, which brings him closer to the pagan Perun.

The feast of Elijah was considered the boundary between summer and autumn. On this day, people did not work in the field, observed the weather, baked bread from the new harvest, brewed beer, and asked for a good harvest. Peasants believed that after Elijah, they said, the river cools down, and it is no longer safe to swim.

