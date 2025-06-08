International members of the commission for the selection of the BEB director do not consider the candidates' connections with the Russian Federation to be a problem

The Commission for the Selection of the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine will continue the competition and interviews, despite the SBU's request to provide time to check three candidates who may have ties to the Russian Federation. This decision was made at the last meeting on June 8. This was reported by UNN with reference to UNIAN.

On the eve of the commission appealed to the SBU with a request to additionally check three candidates who may have ties to the aggressor state. Members of the commission were asked to provide additional time for the relevant verification, but the head of the commission, Laura Stefan, noted that the commission does not have time to wait for its results, so the interviews should continue.

According to the voting results, three foreign members of the commission supported Stefan's position, while representatives from Ukraine opposed the continuation of the competition until an official response from the SBU regarding the candidates' ties with the Russian Federation was received.

According to the law, in the case of an equal number of votes, the decision of foreign members of the commission has an advantage, but 24 hours must pass before it enters into force. In this regard, the commission postponed the start of interviews until Monday.

The decision to continue the competition without extending the verification has already been supported by People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the author of amendments to the law on the superiority of the opinion of international experts over Ukrainian members of the commission. He insists on continuing the competition without checking the candidates' ties with the Russian Federation.

The well-known lawyer and managing partner of the "Law and Protection" law firm, Oleg Shram, noted that such actions of foreigners in the competition commission suggest that the election of the Director of the BEB is proceeding according to a pre-planned scenario. "An incredibly wonderful demonstration of the attitude of foreign members of the commission with the right to vote to their colleagues on the commission and not only. It looks like "I see the goal - I see no obstacles".

So vote already for the appointment of that Skomarov, or whoever you have determined from among the current NABU employees," - noted O. Shram.

We remind you that journalists found out that the head of the NABU detectives unit and candidate for the position of director of the BEB, Oleksandr Skomarov, hid the Russian citizenship of his father, who has a business in the "LPR". In addition, Skomarov's sister, Alina Danchenko, is currently a suspect in the case of "king of contraband" Vadym Alperin. While working as the head of the department of the State Fiscal Service, she helped Alperin to "profitably" clear goods.