International Junk Food Day and "Hug Your Kids" Day: what else is celebrated on July 21 21 July 2025

Today, July 21, marks International Junk Food Day and "Embrace Your Kids" Day. In addition, Christians honor the holy venerable Simeon and John, writes UNN.

International Junk Food Day

Junk food is often called "empty calories." It burdens our body with excessive amounts of fat, sugar, and salt, but contains very little dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Hamburgers, sweet drinks, confectionery, french fries, and other popular snacks are considered such.

However, there is a special day in the year called International Junk Food Day, when you can allow yourself to deviate from healthy eating and treat your taste buds to something unhealthy but tasty.

"Embrace Your Kids" Day

In childhood, the role of hugs, according to psychologists, contributes to the harmonious development of personality and even protects against diseases. Unfortunately, not all parents often hugged their children in childhood, and usually not due to a lack of love, but due to constant busyness and everyday problems.

Therefore, to draw people's attention to how important it is to hug babies, there is a special holiday - World "Embrace Your Kids" Day.

Commemoration of the Holy Venerable Simeon and John

Venerable Simeon Stylites the Younger was born in 521 in Antioch, Syria. He came from a devout Christian family. He adopted strict asceticism: he stood on a pillar, which was a symbol of complete renunciation of worldly life. He died on May 24, 592.

John chose a strict hermit's way of life - he settled in a wild area, far from human habitation, in complete silence, devoted to prayer, fasting, and repentance. He lived without contact with the world, only occasionally receiving pilgrims. Many considered him speechless, but he had deep inner strength and wisdom, which manifested themselves in actions and in spirit.

