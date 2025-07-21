International Junk Food Day and "Hug Your Kids" Day: what else is celebrated on July 21 21 July 2025

$41.870.00
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 41540 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 123774 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 106660 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 89170 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 58607 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 144674 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 03:17 PM • 281419 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
July 18, 02:59 PM • 113264 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
July 18, 02:38 PM • 101446 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Popular news
Pletenchuk: Russia never built aircraft carriers, and the only ship of this class was stolen from UkraineJuly 20, 07:04 PM • 23048 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air Defense System Was Active in the CapitalJuly 20, 10:09 PM • 16147 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heard12:30 AM • 11955 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualties01:18 AM • 12896 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion03:31 AM • 15057 views
Publications
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 202277 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 268065 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 285678 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 462816 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Israel
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 48814 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 144674 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 168185 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 169049 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 172131 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MiG-31
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Tu-95
Unmanned aerial vehicle

International Junk Food Day and "Hug Your Kids" Day: what else is celebrated on July 21 21 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

July 21 marks International Junk Food Day, allowing a break from healthy eating. Also today is "Hug Your Kids" Day, emphasizing the importance of hugs for a child's development.

Today, July 21, marks International Junk Food Day and "Embrace Your Kids" Day. In addition, Christians honor the holy venerable Simeon and John, writes UNN.

International Junk Food Day

Junk food is often called "empty calories." It burdens our body with excessive amounts of fat, sugar, and salt, but contains very little dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Hamburgers, sweet drinks, confectionery, french fries, and other popular snacks are considered such.

However, there is a special day in the year called International Junk Food Day, when you can allow yourself to deviate from healthy eating and treat your taste buds to something unhealthy but tasty.

"Remember, 38 is just the beginning": Usyk after defeating Dubois20.07.25, 01:25 • 3592 views

"Embrace Your Kids" Day

In childhood, the role of hugs, according to psychologists, contributes to the harmonious development of personality and even protects against diseases. Unfortunately, not all parents often hugged their children in childhood, and usually not due to a lack of love, but due to constant busyness and everyday problems.

Therefore, to draw people's attention to how important it is to hug babies, there is a special holiday - World "Embrace Your Kids" Day.

Commemoration of the Holy Venerable Simeon and John

Venerable Simeon Stylites the Younger was born in 521 in Antioch, Syria. He came from a devout Christian family. He adopted strict asceticism: he stood on a pillar, which was a symbol of complete renunciation of worldly life. He died on May 24, 592.

John chose a strict hermit's way of life - he settled in a wild area, far from human habitation, in complete silence, devoted to prayer, fasting, and repentance. He lived without contact with the world, only occasionally receiving pilgrims. Many considered him speechless, but he had deep inner strength and wisdom, which manifested themselves in actions and in spirit.

Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend18.07.25, 21:06 • 144681 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
