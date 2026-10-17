International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remains

On October 17, the world observes the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. Its purpose is to draw attention to people who cannot meet their basic needs and to their rights. For Ukraine, where the full-scale war has deprived millions of people of stable incomes and homes, this issue is of particular importance.

UNN reports on the history of the date, the global situation and Ukraine’s realities.

Why and how the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty came about

The history of this commemorative date began on October 17, 1987. At that time, around 100,000 people gathered at the Trocadéro square in Paris to honor the victims of extreme poverty, hunger and violence. The participants emphasized that poverty violates human rights and that it can be overcome only through joint efforts.

And on December 22, 1992, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution officially proclaiming October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. Since then, the date has been devoted to discussing social inequality and supporting the most vulnerable.

What poverty is and how many people face it

Poverty also means being unable to eat properly, receive necessary medical treatment, study, live in safe conditions or plan for the future. A person may have a job but remain poor if their income is insufficient to meet basic needs.

For international comparisons, the World Bank uses the extreme poverty threshold of less than $3 per person per day, adjusted for purchasing power at 2021 prices. However, this indicator takes into account differences in the cost of living between countries, rather than the current exchange rate.

According to the World Bank’s estimates updated in September 2026, more than 824 million people, or 10.1% of the world’s population, lived in extreme poverty in 2024. For 2026, the share is projected to decline slightly to 9.8%. The situation remains most difficult in countries affected by conflict, economic instability and a lack of access to basic services.

Why housing is receiving particular attention in 2026

According to the UN, more than 2.8 billion people worldwide face some form of housing insecurity. They include residents of overcrowded or unsafe homes, informal settlements and people without a permanent place to live. Unstable housing makes it more difficult to find work, study and receive medical care. Therefore, the international organization calls on governments to develop housing programs with the participation of the people affected by poverty themselves, rather than making decisions without taking their needs into account.

They emphasize that having a roof over one’s head does not in itself guarantee decent conditions: a home must be safe, affordable and equipped with essential services.

Poverty in Ukraine: how the war has affected the situation

For Ukraine, the main causes of rising poverty have been job losses, forced displacement, the destruction of housing and the increasing cost of everyday life. Families with children, people with disabilities, pensioners and households that have lost their primary breadwinner face the greatest risks.

In its spring 2026 study, the World Bank estimated that 41.6% of Ukraine’s population lived below the national poverty line in 2025. By comparison, the estimate for 2024 was 37%. These figures were obtained through modeling based on surveys and are not the result of a full nationwide census. The study also found that at the end of 2025, around 17% of Ukrainian households borrowed money to cover basic needs. Rising prices for food, medicines and utilities reduce families’ ability to save and restore financial stability.

After the start of the full-scale war, poverty in Ukraine increased to 30% - Director of the Institute of Demography

What helps reduce poverty

Poverty cannot be overcome solely through one-time cash payments to the most vulnerable. Among the important tools that help address the problem, international economic analysts identify:

affordable jobs with decent pay;

support for families with children;

quality education;

medical care;

social services;

affordable housing.

Particular importance is attached to helping people who have lost their health, property, or ability to work because of the war.

Let us remind you

Earlier, we wrote that poverty can be effectively tackled only when the country experiences economic growth of 5% or more per year.