International Chess Federation plans to allow Russians to participate in tournaments with national symbols

The General Assembly of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has decided to allow Russian chess players to participate in international tournaments using their national flag and anthem. This is reported by UNN with reference to FIDE.

The FIDE Council considers the Council's resolution to be immediately effective as a basis for action. This means that teams from Russia and Belarus are admitted to official FIDE tournaments. Full use of national symbols is allowed in youth and junior competitions in accordance with IOC recommendations. - stated in the release.

The decision of the FIDE General Assembly was made on December 14, but its consideration was postponed due to the need for legal consultations. 61 delegates voted for the admission of Russian chess players, 51 against.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich confirmed that both decisions received the necessary majority and reflect the will of the Assembly.

Restrictions on holding official FIDE events in Belarus are lifted in accordance with the recommendations of the Olympic Summit on access to sports and political neutrality.

Regarding contradictions with symbols in adult competitions, the Council will implement the mandate provided by the resolution and consult with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"The Council will make a final decision on the use of flags and anthems in adult team competitions after these consultations to ensure compliance with international sports standards and the IOC," the federation said.

Recall

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the Chess Federation of Ukraine called on FIDE not to resume the activities of the chess federations of Russia and Belarus. They oppose the return of national teams and the use of state symbols in competitions.

IOC recommended allowing junior athletes from Russia and Belarus to sports tournaments with flag and anthem