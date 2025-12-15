International Chess Federation plans to allow Russians to participate in tournaments with national symbols

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
09:34 PM • 2982 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
08:56 PM • 6016 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
07:10 PM • 8970 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 18778 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 28935 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 46485 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 71646 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 49986 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 45764 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 37494 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.9m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Witkoff and Kushner left Merz's office and went to meet with ZelenskyyVideoDecember 14, 03:07 PM • 6736 views
Meloni called for Trump's strategy to be adopted as a signal for self-defenseDecember 14, 03:49 PM • 5944 views
Navrotskyi's Office announced Zelenskyy's visit to Poland and revealed what the presidents will discuss December 14, 04:59 PM • 7540 views
Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News pollPhotoDecember 14, 05:06 PM • 14509 views
Warming returns: from December 15, typical "winter warmth" is again expected in Ukraine - forecaster DidenkoPhoto05:23 PM • 9390 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 49840 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 61018 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 53478 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 63073 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 87554 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Anthony Albanese
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Australia
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion07:02 PM • 2782 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 26152 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 28262 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 32967 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 67440 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Film
The Diplomat

International Chess Federation plans to allow Russians to participate in tournaments with national symbols

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The General Assembly of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has allowed Russian chess players to participate in international tournaments using their national flag and anthem. The decision was made on December 14, with 61 delegates voting in favor and 51 against.

International Chess Federation plans to allow Russians to participate in tournaments with national symbols

The General Assembly of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has decided to allow Russian chess players to participate in international tournaments using their national flag and anthem. This is reported by UNN with reference to FIDE.

The FIDE Council considers the Council's resolution to be immediately effective as a basis for action. This means that teams from Russia and Belarus are admitted to official FIDE tournaments. Full use of national symbols is allowed in youth and junior competitions in accordance with IOC recommendations.

- stated in the release.

The decision of the FIDE General Assembly was made on December 14, but its consideration was postponed due to the need for legal consultations. 61 delegates voted for the admission of Russian chess players, 51 against.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich confirmed that both decisions received the necessary majority and reflect the will of the Assembly.

Restrictions on holding official FIDE events in Belarus are lifted in accordance with the recommendations of the Olympic Summit on access to sports and political neutrality.

Regarding contradictions with symbols in adult competitions, the Council will implement the mandate provided by the resolution and consult with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"The Council will make a final decision on the use of flags and anthems in adult team competitions after these consultations to ensure compliance with international sports standards and the IOC," the federation said.

Recall

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the Chess Federation of Ukraine called on FIDE not to resume the activities of the chess federations of Russia and Belarus. They oppose the return of national teams and the use of state symbols in competitions.

IOC recommended allowing junior athletes from Russia and Belarus to sports tournaments with flag and anthem11.12.25, 20:41 • 5320 views

Vita Zelenetska

SportsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Ukraine