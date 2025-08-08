International Alliances Day and Refrigerator's Birthday: What else is celebrated on August 8 8 August 2025

Today, August 8, marks International Alliances Day and the birthday of the refrigerator, which became a turning point in the history of household appliances that changed everyday life, writes UNN.

International Alliances Day

Every year on August 8, the world celebrates International Alliances Day — dedicated to support, solidarity, and cooperation among people from different communities. On this day, special attention is paid to the importance of alliances based on mutual understanding, respect, and the pursuit of an inclusive society.

International Alliances Day was established in 2023 to highlight the importance of support and cooperation among people. Its main idea is to remind us that true strength emerges when we unite, respect diverse people, and do not leave alone those who face injustice or feel isolated.

This day inspires dialogue, mutual understanding, and acceptance. People with different experiences and perspectives come together to support each other, hear the voices of those who are usually ignored, and make the world a little kinder and fairer.

Around the world, meetings, discussions, cultural events, and public initiatives take place on this day. This is an opportunity not only to learn more about the challenges others face but also to become part of the change yourself.

Refrigerator's Birthday

On August 8, 1899, American inventor Albert Marshall from Minnesota received a patent for one of the world's first refrigerators. His device ran on wood, coal, or gas and was a technical breakthrough at the time. Despite its simple purpose — to keep food fresh — the cost of such equipment was exorbitant: a refrigerator cost more than a new Ford car.

The idea of creating a mechanical way to cool products appeared much earlier. As early as 1803, engineer Thomas Moore from the USA, who supplied butter to Washington, faced the problem of rapid product spoilage. To extend its shelf life, he invented a prototype refrigerator — a “refrigerator box.” Its design consisted of a steel container wrapped in rabbit skins. Moore placed all of this in a cedar tub and covered it with ice. This design allowed butter to be kept cool during transportation.

In the second half of the 19th century, another technology gained popularity in the USA and Europe — so-called "iceboxes." These were chests with primitive thermal insulation made of paper or sawdust, used to store food in wealthy households. At the same time, "icemen" appeared — people who delivered and sold ice. They literally traded in cold, and their business became profitable and widespread. However, the demand for ice exceeded the possibilities of its procurement — the resource was insufficient, especially in summer or in southern regions. So the invention of the refrigerator became a salvation, although it was not immediately accessible to many.

Day of Signal Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On August 8, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Signal Troops — a professional holiday for those who ensure the continuous operation of communication systems in the army.

This date was not chosen by chance: it was on August 8, 1920, that the training of signalmen began in Kyiv at military engineering courses, which marked the beginning of the formation of signal troops.

Since then, the role of signalmen has only grown — from a few percent of the army's composition in the early 20th century to over 12% today. After gaining independence in 1992, Ukraine established its own Main Directorate of Communications. Since then, a unified system has been formed, capable of ensuring effective troop command in any conditions.

World Cat Day

Every year on August 8, the world celebrates International Cat Day. This day reminds us of the important role that furry friends play in our lives, and also draws attention to the problem of homeless animals. The International Fund for Animal Welfare initiated the holiday, establishing it in 2002. Since then, anyone can honor their four-legged friends.

The history of human cohabitation with cats dates back approximately 4000 years. Initially, they were valued as skilled hunters, especially for their ability to combat rodents. Today, cats have become a symbol of domestic comfort and emotional support. Despite their small size, they have retained the habits of their wild relatives — tigers, lions, or leopards: they are nocturnal and have an independent character.

Today, cats are the most popular pets in the world. It is estimated that there are over 500 million domestic cats on the planet. Scientific studies prove that interacting with cats positively affects mental health: it reduces anxiety, combats stress, and even helps cope with depression.

Saint Emilian's Day

Today, August 8, Orthodox Ukrainians commemorate Saint Emilian — Bishop of Cyzicus, who went down in history as a courageous defender of the Christian faith.

Saint Emilian lived in difficult times when the Byzantine Empire was ruled by Emperor Leo the Armenian — a well-known supporter of iconoclasm. During his reign (813–820), a council of bishops was convened, where the clergy were required to renounce the veneration of holy icons.

However, Emilian did not succumb to pressure. He was the first to oppose the emperor's will, firmly stating that such matters should be considered only by the Church, not by state authorities. His courageous stance cost him his freedom: in 815, the saint was imprisoned.

Despite the harsh conditions of exile, Emilian remained faithful to his convictions and died without renouncing the Orthodox faith. The Church honors him as a confessor — one who endured persecution for the faith without compromising.

