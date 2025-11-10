"Interested in an objective and transparent investigation": "Energoatom" confirmed searches

JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom" confirmed information regarding searches related to suspicion in a case of possible corruption in the energy sector. The company stated that it is cooperating with the investigation and is interested in a comprehensive clarification of all circumstances. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of "Energoatom".

Details

On November 10, investigative actions are being carried out in the office of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". They are being conducted by representatives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Energoatom stated that it is fully cooperating with the investigative bodies, providing all requested materials, and facilitating an objective and transparent investigation.

The company does not obstruct the conduct of procedural actions and is interested in a comprehensive clarification of all circumstances – the statement reads.

Recall

On the morning of November 10, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that NABU was conducting a search at the former Minister of Energy, and now Minister of Justice, Herman Halushchenko. According to Zheleznyak, searches are also ongoing at Energoatom. Later, SAPO confirmed an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom".

SAPO also reported that it concerns the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Later, NABU published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The operation is called "Midas".

During a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme, law enforcement officers found an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols. In particular, a notebook with the inscription "Security Service of the President of the Russian Federation" and a corresponding logo on its cover.