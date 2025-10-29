$42.080.01
Instead of Kolisnyk: Dmytro Slynko became a MP from "Servant of the People"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1602 views

The Central Election Commission recognized and registered Dmytro Slynko as a People's Deputy of Ukraine. This happened after the early termination of the powers of Anna Kolisnyk, elected from the "Servant of the People" party, due to her personal statement.

Instead of Kolisnyk: Dmytro Slynko became a MP from "Servant of the People"

Dmytro Slynko has been recognized as elected and registered as a People's Deputy of Ukraine, replacing Anna Kolisnyk, whose early termination of parliamentary powers was voted for by the Verkhovna Rada, the Central Election Commission reported, writes UNN.

Details

"The Commission received a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dated October 21, 2025, which prematurely terminated the powers of People's Deputy of Ukraine Anna Kolisnyk, elected in the snap elections of People's Deputies of Ukraine on July 21, 2019, in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district from the political party "Servant of the People", due to her personal statement on resigning her parliamentary powers," the statement reads.

It is also stated that "the CEC received an application and necessary documents from Dmytro Slynko, the next candidate in line, included in the electoral list of this party, regarding his registration as a People's Deputy of Ukraine."

"Therefore, the Commission recognized and registered People's Deputy of Ukraine Dmytro Slynko, elected in the snap elections of People's Deputies of Ukraine on July 21, 2019, in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district, from the political party "Servant of the People," the CEC reported.

Dmytro Slynko, as noted, was included in the electoral list of this party under No. 151.

Addition

As reported by UNN, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the early termination of powers of MP Anna Kolisnyk from "Servant of the People", who in May 2023 was notified by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine of suspicion of entering inaccurate data into her 2020 declaration.

What is known about Slynko

Dmytro Slynko was born on December 29, 1979. At the time of the 2019 elections, he had lived in Ukraine for the last 5 years and was unemployed. He has a higher education.

At one time, Slynko worked as an editor of cultural programs at "UA: Pershyi". He collaborated with "Focus" magazine. He also worked at "Korrespondent" publication.

In 2018, while holding the position of head of the cultural programs editorial office of "UR-3", he indicated in his electronic declaration that he owned a Škoda Yeti car, and his wife, Yevheniya, owned a Mitsubishi Colt.

In 2019, he became an assistant on a voluntary basis to MP of the 9th convocation, deputy head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, Yevheniya Kravchuk.

In addition, it is stated that Yevheniya Slynko is also an assistant to Kravchuk on a voluntary basis.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Servant of the People
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada