Information about the terrorist attack in Kharkiv is a fake, as is Umerov's page in Telegram. The Ministry of Defense made a statement

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 10133 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15274 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 17695 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 25224 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 25718 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 30399 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
10:29 AM • 74758 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84528 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 79777 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 73172 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2m/s
37%
746 mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 44935 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

May 7, 07:16 AM • 58916 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about

May 7, 07:28 AM • 11920 views

A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

May 7, 07:42 AM • 30420 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 15177 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 74717 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84494 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 79749 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 73146 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 103314 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 10565 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 57730 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 107736 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 104341 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 115357 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Information about the terrorist attack in Kharkiv is a fake, as is Umerov's page in Telegram. The Ministry of Defense made a statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4442 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the information about the terrorist attack in Kharkiv, spread in Telegram, allegedly from the official page of Minister Umerov, is a fake. The Minister of Defense does not have official accounts in Telegram.

Information about the terrorist attack in Kharkiv is a fake, as is Umerov's page in Telegram. The Ministry of Defense made a statement

The Ministry of Defense stated that the information spread in Telegram channels with reference to the alleged statement of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov regarding the terrorist attack in Kharkiv is a fake, reports UNN.

The information spread in Telegram channels with reference to the alleged statement of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine regarding the terrorist attack in Kharkiv is a fake. The Minister of Defense did not make such statements

- the message says.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that Umerov does not have official accounts in Telegram.

In the context of the full-scale war, Russia actively uses fakes as an element of information warfare. We urge you to observe information hygiene and check sources before spreading any messages - the agency summarized.

Let's add

Earlier, a message appeared on the Telegram page of the alleged Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, that Andriy Humenny, a well-known UAV designer, was blown up in Kharkiv.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Rustem Umerov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$61.45
Bitcoin
$96,930.30
S&P 500
$5,615.55
Tesla
$273.12
Газ TTF
$34.49
Золото
$3,393.19
Ethereum
$1,817.33