Information about the terrorist attack in Kharkiv is a fake, as is Umerov's page in Telegram. The Ministry of Defense made a statement

The Ministry of Defense stated that the information spread in Telegram channels with reference to the alleged statement of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov regarding the terrorist attack in Kharkiv is a fake, reports UNN.

The information spread in Telegram channels with reference to the alleged statement of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine regarding the terrorist attack in Kharkiv is a fake. The Minister of Defense did not make such statements - the message says.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that Umerov does not have official accounts in Telegram.

In the context of the full-scale war, Russia actively uses fakes as an element of information warfare. We urge you to observe information hygiene and check sources before spreading any messages - the agency summarized.

Let's add

Earlier, a message appeared on the Telegram page of the alleged Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, that Andriy Humenny, a well-known UAV designer, was blown up in Kharkiv.