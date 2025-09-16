Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, water utility workers found the body of an infant. The police are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident, writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast police.

Details

According to reports online, in the sewage system of Kryvyi Rih, water utility workers, while clearing a blockage in the area of Volodymyr Velykyi Square, "found a 5-month-old fetus."

On the night of September 16, the police received a report from water utility workers about the discovery of a child's body in a sewage collector. Materials have been registered on this fact, and an investigation has been launched to clarify all the circumstances of the incident and identify the persons involved in the offense. - the press service of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast police informed UNN.

