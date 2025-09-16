$41.280.03
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 552 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 1668 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 6628 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 12325 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 11214 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 22395 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
06:54 AM • 22006 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 55614 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 65498 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 46445 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Popular news
Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPD
One person killed and four wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warning
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico
Publications
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1704 views

Water utility workers discovered a 5-month-old fetus in a sewage collector on Volodymyr Velykyi Square in Kryvyi Rih. The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast police are conducting an investigation to ascertain the circumstances of the incident and identify those involved.

Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, water utility workers found the body of an infant. The police are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident, writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast police.

Details

According to reports online, in the sewage system of Kryvyi Rih, water utility workers, while clearing a blockage in the area of Volodymyr Velykyi Square, "found a 5-month-old fetus."

On the night of September 16, the police received a report from water utility workers about the discovery of a child's body in a sewage collector. Materials have been registered on this fact, and an investigation has been launched to clarify all the circumstances of the incident and identify the persons involved in the offense.

 - the press service of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast police informed UNN.

Odesa police detained a 39-year-old woman who threw a newborn baby out of a dormitory window09.09.25, 11:53 • 3942 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kryvyi Rih