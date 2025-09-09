Odesa police detained a 39-year-old woman who threw a newborn baby out of a dormitory window

In Odesa, a 39-year-old woman threw a baby from the fifth floor of a dormitory - the baby died. Law enforcement officers detained the mother under the article - intentional murder of a newborn child. She faces up to 5 years in prison, reported the Odesa Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers detained the woman in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Currently, she is in the maternity hospital under the supervision of doctors and police. Her actions are qualified under Article 117 - intentional murder by a mother of her newborn child immediately after childbirth. The maximum penalty for this crime is imprisonment for up to five years. - the post says.

The woman gave birth to a daughter while intoxicated and immediately threw her out the window onto the street. After committing the act, she tried to hide the traces of the crime.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, a number of forensic examinations will be conducted, including a forensic psychiatric examination, which will determine the woman's sanity.

In addition, the woman has a minor son who lives with his grandmother in Mykolaiv Oblast. Law enforcement officers passed information about the mother to the social service to decide the child's future.

Recall

