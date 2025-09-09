$41.250.03
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 15215 views
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 21413 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 20990 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 14987 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 15302 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 21148 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 34171 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 42786 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28110 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 48804 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Odesa police detained a 39-year-old woman who threw a newborn baby out of a dormitory window

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The child died, the mother was detained under an article on the intentional murder of a newborn child.

Odesa police detained a 39-year-old woman who threw a newborn baby out of a dormitory window

In Odesa, a 39-year-old woman threw a baby from the fifth floor of a dormitory - the baby died. Law enforcement officers detained the mother under the article - intentional murder of a newborn child. She faces up to 5 years in prison, reported the Odesa Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers detained the woman in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Currently, she is in the maternity hospital under the supervision of doctors and police. Her actions are qualified under Article 117 - intentional murder by a mother of her newborn child immediately after childbirth. The maximum penalty for this crime is imprisonment for up to five years.

 - the post says.

The woman gave birth to a daughter while intoxicated and immediately threw her out the window onto the street. After committing the act, she tried to hide the traces of the crime.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, a number of forensic examinations will be conducted, including a forensic psychiatric examination, which will determine the woman's sanity.

In addition, the woman has a minor son who lives with his grandmother in Mykolaiv Oblast. Law enforcement officers passed information about the mother to the social service to decide the child's future.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Odesa, a 39-year-old woman allegedly threw a baby from the fifth floor of a dormitory on Dovzhenka Street. As stated, at that moment she was in a dormitory room on the sixth floor, at the place of residence of her cohabitant.

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
Odesa