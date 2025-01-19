“Infantry on the feet": Kovalenko talks about how Russians conduct assaults

Due to large-scale losses of armored vehicles and problems with fuel supplies caused by strikes on refineries and oil depots, the Russian army is forced to change its tactics. This was stated by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Department, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Russian army equipment. Now, due to significant losses of armored vehicles, as well as logistical disruptions in fuel supply as a result of attacks on refineries and oil depots, the Russians are relying more on infantry offensives, and the infantry is using the following equipment, as well as motorcycles, buggies, and their own legs - Kovalenko said.

Recall

Russian troops continue to amass forces south of Pokrovskand in Donetsk region, redeploying units from other areas to strengthen the offensive. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that the formation of the strike group from units of the 2nd and 41st Combined Arms Armies indicates a change in the tactical priorities of the Russian command.