Infant and four other Ukrainians rescued from occupation: stories of survival and return

Within the framework of the state initiative Bring Kids Back UA, five of our citizens were liberated from the temporarily occupied territories. Among them is an infant who, along with his parents, lived in conditions of complete insecurity.

This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine continues to fulfill its strategic task – to return all children from the temporarily occupied territories. This time, within the framework of the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA, another five citizens were rescued: four young people and an infant.

Among those liberated is an 18-year-old girl who spent her childhood and youth under occupation. Constant pressure, fear, and lack of freedom became her daily realities. Her only support remained her aunt from Kyiv, who had been waiting for her niece in free Ukraine all this time.

Another touching story is a young family with an infant. Their days passed without electricity, water, or a sense of security. Despite the risks, they decided on a desperate step – escaping from the occupied territory. Along with them, the head of the family's brother was also brought out.

We are fulfilling the President's task – to bring back all our children - Yermak emphasized, thanking the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and international partners for their assistance.

These stories are a symbol of resilience and hope. They prove: even in the darkest circumstances, there is a chance for salvation and a new life on free land.

Recall

On August 20, more than 10 children abducted by Russia returned to Ukraine. In total, 1509 children have already been returned, and 20,000 children located in enemy territory have been identified.