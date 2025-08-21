Infant and four other Ukrainians rescued from occupation: stories of survival and return

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
07:38 AM • 264 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 10022 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 17486 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 45717 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 127279 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 62433 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 106729 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 273635 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 85184 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 78647 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.7m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news
"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk directionVideoAugust 20, 11:57 PM • 13116 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISWAugust 21, 12:59 AM • 33428 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk01:48 AM • 38449 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home04:21 AM • 35469 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA05:21 AM • 18513 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 56619 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 127263 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 106720 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 273628 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 254275 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Mukachevo
Lviv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 34492 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 31369 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 32305 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 61114 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 71527 views
Actual
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Infant and four other Ukrainians rescued from occupation: stories of survival and return

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

Five Ukrainians, including an infant, have been rescued from temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Among them are an 18-year-old girl and a young family with an infant who lived without electricity and water.

Infant and four other Ukrainians rescued from occupation: stories of survival and return

Within the framework of the state initiative Bring Kids Back UA, five of our citizens were liberated from the temporarily occupied territories. Among them is an infant who, along with his parents, lived in conditions of complete insecurity.

This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine continues to fulfill its strategic task – to return all children from the temporarily occupied territories. This time, within the framework of the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA, another five citizens were rescued: four young people and an infant.

Among those liberated is an 18-year-old girl who spent her childhood and youth under occupation. Constant pressure, fear, and lack of freedom became her daily realities. Her only support remained her aunt from Kyiv, who had been waiting for her niece in free Ukraine all this time.

Another touching story is a young family with an infant. Their days passed without electricity, water, or a sense of security. Despite the risks, they decided on a desperate step – escaping from the occupied territory. Along with them, the head of the family's brother was also brought out.

We are fulfilling the President's task – to bring back all our children

- Yermak emphasized, thanking the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and international partners for their assistance.

These stories are a symbol of resilience and hope. They prove: even in the darkest circumstances, there is a chance for salvation and a new life on free land.

Recall

On August 20, more than 10 children abducted by Russia returned to Ukraine. In total, 1509 children have already been returned, and 20,000 children located in enemy territory have been identified.

Stepan Haftko

Society
Child
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Kyiv