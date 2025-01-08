Indonesia will not lift the ban on the iPhone 16 even with $1 billion in investments from Apple

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 47059 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146545 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126878 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134536 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133802 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170659 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110573 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163739 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130079 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128779 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 33379 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 95379 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101544 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146545 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170659 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163739 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191501 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180731 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128779 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130079 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142730 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134366 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151568 views
Actual
Indonesia will not lift the ban on the iPhone 16 even with $1 billion in investments from Apple

Indonesia will not lift the ban on the iPhone 16 even with $1 billion in investments from Apple

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25355 views

Indonesia refused to issue a permit for the sale of the iPhone 16, despite Apple's promise to invest $1 billion in an AirTag factory. The reason is the failure to meet the requirement for 40% local components in smartphones.

Indonesia has supported the ban on the sale of the iPhone 16, despite Apple's promise to invest $1 billion in the country after negotiations reached a dead end. In Jakarta, they explained their decision by the fact that the company does not meet the requirements of the domestic market. This is reported by AFP, writes UNN.

Details

In October 2024, Indonesia banned the advertising and sale of the iPhone 16 model due to the company Apple's failure to comply with local investment legislation, which requires that 40% of phones be made from local components, as the country seeks to increase investments from giant technology companies.

Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said that Apple is fully ready to invest $1 billion in the construction of an AirTag factory on Batam Island, which is likely to provide 65% of global supplies.

"To date, the ministry has no grounds to issue a domestic component level certificate for Apple products, especially for the iPhone 16," said Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita at a press briefing on Wednesday.

He had a meeting with representatives of Apple, but, according to him, no agreement was reached.

He also added that Indonesian officials made a counter-offer to Apple, but they did not receive a response from the company.

"If Apple wants to sell the iPhone 16 as soon as possible, then the flag is in their hands, please respond immediately to our counter-offer," he said.

Earlier, Apple offered to increase its investments in Indonesia by $100 million to lift the ban on the sale of the iPhone 16, but the Indonesian government rejected this proposal.

Despite the sales ban, the import of iPhone 16 devices into Indonesia is allowed if the devices are not used for commercial purposes.

It is reported that about 9,000 units of the new model have entered the country in this way.

In addition, Indonesia has also banned the sale of Google Pixel phones for the same reason.

Last year, despite the ban, about 22,000 Google Pixel phones were imported into the country.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN had already written that the Indonesian government had banned the sale of iPhone 16 due to non-compliance with the requirement for 40% local content. About 9,000 devices have already entered the country through passenger luggage, but their sale will be illegal.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyTechnologies
indonesiaIndonesia
apple-incApple Inc.
googleGoogle

Contact us about advertising