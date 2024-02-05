India releases pigeon suspected of "spying" for China

In India, a pigeon that was caught in May last year was released, and symbols in Chinese were found on its wings. This gave rise to suspicions of "espionage" in favor of China. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The bird was released at the insistence of the animal rights organization RETA.

The pigeon was caught in May 2023 near the port in Mumbai. Symbols in Chinese were found on its wings.

As noted by RETA, this led to suspicions of espionage and prompted the police to capture the pigeon, which was medically examined as part of the investigation.

Later, the bird was handed over to the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, whose doctors, in consultation with local law enforcement, released it.

Optional

Law enforcement agencies in Chernivtsi opened a case of animal cruelty after a wounded pigeon was found on a city street . Investigative actions are currently underway to identify the perpetrators.

US finds out that a spy balloon from China was able to connect to a US provider