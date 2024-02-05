ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 66077 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117073 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122146 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164174 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164953 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267090 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176772 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166820 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237305 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

India releases pigeon suspected of "spying" for China

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30850 views

A pigeon caught in Mumbai last year was released after Chinese symbols were found on its wings, prompting an investigation.

In India, a pigeon that was caught in May last year was released, and symbols in Chinese were found on its wings. This gave rise to suspicions of "espionage" in favor of China. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The bird was released at the insistence of the animal rights organization RETA.

The pigeon was caught in May 2023 near the port in Mumbai. Symbols in Chinese were found on its wings.

As noted by  RETA, this led to suspicions of espionage and prompted the police to capture the pigeon, which was medically examined as part of the investigation.

Later, the bird was handed over to the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, whose doctors, in consultation with local law enforcement, released it.

Optional

Law enforcement agencies in Chernivtsi opened a case of animal cruelty after a wounded pigeon was found on a city street . Investigative actions are currently underway to identify the perpetrators.

US finds out that a spy balloon from China was able to connect to a US provider30.12.23, 05:32 • 36409 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

News of the World
cnnCNN
indiaIndia
chernivtsiChernivtsi

