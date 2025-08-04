$41.760.05
WhatsApp

India reacted to Trump's criticism and threats over trade with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country imports Russian oil due to the redirection of traditional supplies to Europe. India claims that the US and EU themselves continue trade with Russia, including energy and other goods.

India reacted to Trump's criticism and threats over trade with Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India stated that the country has been criticized by the US and the EU for importing Russian oil, although in reality, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India began importing oil from Russia because traditional supplies were redirected to Europe after the start of the war in Ukraine. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, reports UNN.

India has been criticized by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. In fact, India began importing oil from Russia because traditional supplies were redirected to Europe after the start of the conflict. At that time, the United States actively encouraged such imports from India in order to strengthen the stability of global energy markets 

- the message says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the import of Russian oil is aimed at ensuring predictable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers.

This is a necessity dictated by the situation on the world market. However, it is indicative that the same countries that criticize India are themselves trading with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national necessity. In 2024, the European Union had a bilateral trade turnover with Russia amounting to 67.5 billion euros. In addition, in 2023, the volume of trade in services amounted to 17.2 billion euros. This is significantly more than India's total trade with Russia in that year or in subsequent years. LNG imports to Europe in 2024 actually reached a record level of 16.5 million tons, exceeding the previous record of 15.21 million tons in 2022 

- added the ministry.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that trade between Europe and Russia includes not only energy carriers, but also fertilizers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, as well as machinery and transport equipment.

As for the United States, they continue to import uranium hexafluoride for their nuclear industry, palladium for their electric vehicle industry, fertilizers, and chemicals from Russia. Against this background, targeting India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests and economic security 

- summarized the ministry.

Recall

Indian Oil Corp purchased 7 million barrels of crude oil from the US, Canada, and Abu Dhabi for delivery in September. This happened after the suspension of Russian oil purchases, partially replacing its volumes.

US President Donald Trump stated on True Social that he would significantly increase tariffs on imports from India due to its active trade with Russia. The American leader accused Delhi of profiting from Russian oil, despite the war in Ukraine.

