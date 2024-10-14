India plans to create a bridgehead in the fight for commercial space - Reuters
India plans to focus on space data processing and small satellite launches. The country aims to provide cost-effective services for sectors where high-quality data is a valuable resource.
India's space strategy is proposed to be linked to the collection of space data, the creation of small satellites, and the preparation of their launch at low cost.
According to officials, India has a plan to create a foothold in the fight for commercial space. It is not about challenging such heavyweights as SpaceX, but about processing space data, building small satellites and launching them into orbit - all at low cost.
India also seeks to provide cost-effective services and hardware for sectors such as communications, agriculture, and manufacturing, where high-quality data is a valuable resource.
The world has moved from satellites the size of Boeing airplanes to satellites the size of laptops. This is a sector in which India can win, instead of challenging the heavyweight launches dominated by Elon Musk. The country already has a historical advantage in data analysis and interpretation
