India mediated in unpublicized contacts between Ukraine and Russia after the start of the full-scale war - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
India maintained a dialogue with Kyiv and Moscow after the start of the full-scale invasion, acting as an unpublicized channel of communication. New Delhi, in particular, transmitted information from Ukraine regarding security at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
After the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, India maintained a dialogue with both Kyiv and Moscow, occasionally acting as a communication channel between the parties. In particular, we are talking about the transfer of information on safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in an interview with Politico, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, India does not claim the role of mediator, but is ready to facilitate dialogue if there is a need.
We have never sought or claimed a specific role for ourselves. If we can help in any way... we are open, but we do not impose ourselves
Jaishankar clarified that New Delhi acted as a communication channel when the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, wanted to convey information to the Russian side regarding the situation at the ZNPP.
The publication notes that, unlike other countries that are trying to increase their own diplomatic influence by positioning themselves as mediators between Ukraine and Russia, India chooses a restrained approach.
Back in September last year, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India stated that his country does not have its own "peace plan", but maintains contacts with both sides of the conflict. According to him, the Indian government is trying to understand whether it can contribute to a peaceful settlement and the launch of "serious negotiations".
