FT: Russia secretly bought dual-use goods from India

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121638 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124843 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203829 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156505 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154416 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143617 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200983 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189385 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 58773 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 69848 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 42139 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 99635 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 78552 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203829 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200983 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189385 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215993 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203921 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 2250 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 27362 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151048 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150239 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154261 views
Actual
FT: Russia secretly bought dual-use goods from India

FT: Russia secretly bought dual-use goods from India

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19600 views

FT: Russia has developed plans to spend Rs 82 billion on critical electronics from India to circumvent sanctions. Moscow was considering investments in joint ventures to produce military electronics.

Russia has been secretly purchasing dual-use goods from India and exploring the possibility of building enterprises in the country to obtain components for its military needs. This was reported by the Financial Times and UNN , citing state correspondence from Russia.

Details

Journalists found out that Moscow's Ministry of Industry and Trade, which controls defense production to support Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, developed confidential plans in October 2022 to spend about 82 billion rupees on critical electronics through channels hidden from Western governments.

The plan, outlined in letters to a shadowy trade promotion body closely linked to Russian intelligence services, was to use the "significant reserves" of rupees accumulated by Russian banks from oil sales to India.

In particular, Russia viewed India as an alternative market for the supply of critical goods that "used to be supplied from unfriendly countries.

According to the documents, Russia and its Indian partners targeted dual-use technologies - goods that have both civilian and military applications and are subject to Western export controls. Moscow even suggested investing in Russian-Indian electronics development and manufacturing companies.

Russia launches production of tank ammunition in India05.07.24, 20:40 • 21111 views

Ossian companies also used rupees to trade gold and buy goods to circumvent sanctions. 

Addendum

The documents list the Indian company Innovio Ventures as a supplier of electronic equipment worth $4.9 billion. In particular, we are talking about drones. The electronic equipment worth $568,000 was planned to be used by the Russian company Testkomplekt, which is closely linked to the defense sector.

It is unclear at this point how far Russia has succeeded in implementing this plan. But, according to Western journalists, citing recent trade flow data, relations with India have strengthened in certain categories of goods.

Recall

In July , India imported a record 2.07 million barrels of Russian oil per day, outpacing China. The share of Russian oil in India's imports reached 44%, an increase of 4.2% compared to June.

India defends its relations with russia and does not side with Ukraine in the war18.02.24, 05:44 • 116087 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising