India defends its relations with russia and does not side with Ukraine in the war

India is defending its relations with russia, emphasizing that it does not accept the Ukrainian or Western position on the russian invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by Tagesschau, according to UNN .

During a discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar defended his country's relations with russia, emphasizing that India is not on the side of Ukraine and the West in the dispute over russia's attack on Ukraine.

Partially intelligent partners open up many options - Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.

India, which is not a member of the defense alliance, maintains a wide range of economic and energy relations with russia, including large-scale purchases of gas, oil and weapons.

