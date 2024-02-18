India defends its relations with russia and does not side with Ukraine in the war

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93087 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109604 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152344 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156171 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252229 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174568 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165760 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226877 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40271 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74674 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42813 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35541 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68108 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252229 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226877 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212841 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238549 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225264 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93087 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68108 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74674 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113305 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114185 views
India defends its relations with russia and does not side with Ukraine in the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116084 views

India has defended its relations with russia, emphasizing that it does not accept the Ukrainian or Western position on russia's invasion of Ukraine.

India is defending its relations with russia, emphasizing that it does not accept the Ukrainian or Western position on the russian invasion of Ukraine.  This was reported by Tagesschau, according to UNN .

Details

During a discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar defended his country's relations with russia, emphasizing that India is not on the side of Ukraine and the West in the dispute over russia's attack on Ukraine.

Partially intelligent partners open up many options

- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.

Add

India, which is not a member of the defense alliance, maintains a wide range of economic and energy relations with russia, including large-scale purchases of gas, oil and weapons.

India resumes buying Russian oil after a two-month break - Reuters16.02.24, 12:43 • 27462 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
indiaIndia
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

