Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104441 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109971 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177805 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143342 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146477 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140257 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187496 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112185 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177458 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104804 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ammunition from India enters Ukraine despite russian protests - Reuters

Ammunition from India enters Ukraine despite russian protests - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 15763 views

European countries are redirecting Indian artillery shells to Ukraine, which provokes protests from russia. India does not interfere with these deliveries, although they have been going on for more than a year.

Artillery shells sold by Indian arms manufacturers were diverted by European customers to Ukraine. India did not intervene in the deal to stop the trade, which caused protests from moscow. This was reported by Reuters, citing sources and its own analysis, UNN writes.

Details

According to sources and customs data, the transfer of Indian weapons to Ukraine has been going on for more than a year.

At the same time, Indian arms export regulations restrict the use of weapons only to the declared buyer, and in case of an unauthorized transfer, the supply of weapons may be stopped. russia has raised this issue at least twice, including during the July meeting between russian foreign minister lavrov and his Indian counterpart.

Indian government and defense industry sources told Reuters that India produces a small amount of the ammunition used by Ukraine. One official estimates that it accounts for less than 1% of the total amount of weapons imported by Ukraine during the war.

Among the European countries sending Indian ammunition to Ukraine are Italy and the Czech Republic, which is leading an initiative to supply Kyiv with artillery shells from outside the European Union, according to a Spanish and senior Indian official, as well as a former top executive of the Indian state-owned company whose ammunition Ukraine uses.

The Indian official said that Delhi was monitoring the situation. But along with a defense industry executive with direct knowledge of the shipments, he said that India is not taking any steps to stop the shipments to Europe.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a change in India's position on the war will make putin want to end it. Zelensky emphasized the importance of India's influence on the russian economy.

FT: Russia secretly bought dual-use goods from India04.09.24, 20:32 • 19599 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

