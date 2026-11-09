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India is ready to mediate in unblocking grain exports from Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1932 views

Zelenskyy and Modi discussed Russia's blockade of grain exports in the Black Sea. India is ready to help establish food corridors.

India is ready to mediate in unblocking grain exports from Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi how Russia is blocking grain exports in the Black Sea. India is ready to act as a mediator in establishing food corridors, reports UNN.

I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I told him about the situation in diplomacy. We are actively preparing on each of the issues on the agenda of the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine always takes a constructive approach, and the same readiness to move toward de-escalation is needed from Russia. The Prime Minister has said more than once, including to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not continue it 

- Zelenskyy said. 

According to the President, it is important for India to determine what steps and dialogue with other leaders it can undertake to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one of the areas.

We discussed how Russia is blocking grain exports in the Black Sea. India is ready to act as a mediator in establishing food corridors, and we expect efforts in this direction to continue 

- the Head of State added. 

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia must understand that its economy and hundreds of millions of people in various countries are suffering because of the blocked sea routes. The leaders agreed that their teams would remain in contact regarding these and other bilateral issues.

India seeks a greater role in efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine — Bloomberg05.10.26, 08:45 • 24273 views

Antonina Tumanova

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