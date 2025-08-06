India called Trump's new tariffs "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India states that the tariffs imposed by the United States on Russian oil imports are "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable," reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Context

Earlier, Donald Trump issued a decree imposing an additional 25% tariff on India due to its continued import of Russian oil.

The US President stated that he believes a reduction in global energy prices could force Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.

India justified the purchase of Russian oil by stabilizing prices on the world market

Details

In its statement, the Indian government called Trump's decision "unfortunate," adding that it would take "all necessary measures" to protect its national interests.

It states that the country's imports are "based on market factors" and are carried out to "ensure the energy security of 1.4 billion people."

Additionally

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India stated that the country had been criticized by the US and the EU for importing Russian oil, although in reality, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India began importing oil from Russia because traditional supplies were redirected to Europe after the start of the war in Ukraine.