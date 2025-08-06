$41.680.11
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
01:33 PM • 20887 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 25836 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
01:30 PM • 22947 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 43916 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
10:11 AM • 63085 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43155 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
August 6, 09:59 AM • 42503 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
August 6, 08:44 AM • 42066 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 87630 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
India called Trump's new tariffs "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

India's Ministry of External Affairs states that US tariffs on Russian oil imports are "unfair." Trump's decision is called "unfortunate," and India promises to protect its interests.

India called Trump's new tariffs "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India states that the tariffs imposed by the United States on Russian oil imports are "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable," reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Context

Earlier, Donald Trump issued a decree imposing an additional 25% tariff on India due to its continued import of Russian oil.

The US President stated that he believes a reduction in global energy prices could force Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.

India justified the purchase of Russian oil by stabilizing prices on the world market05.08.25, 19:20 • 3342 views

Details

In its statement, the Indian government called Trump's decision "unfortunate," adding that it would take "all necessary measures" to protect its national interests.

It states that the country's imports are "based on market factors" and are carried out to "ensure the energy security of 1.4 billion people."

Additionally

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India stated that the country had been criticized by the US and the EU for importing Russian oil, although in reality, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India began importing oil from Russia because traditional supplies were redirected to Europe after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Donald Trump
India
European Union
United States
Ukraine