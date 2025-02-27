Incredible robbery on the Bybit crypto exchange: billions were stolen due to hacking of a secure wallet - expertise

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has published the results of its forensic analysis of last week's hack, which resulted in the loss of almost $1.5 billion. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation said that hackers with ties to the North Korean government were involved in the robbery.

Reported by UNN with reference to the BBC, CoinDesk and Le Figaro.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has published a forensic study of the $1.46 billion hack that occurred last week, which showed that its systems were not penetrated. As it turned out, the problem was caused by a compromised secure wallet infrastructure.

“Safe's developer credentials were compromised,” allowing the Lazarus hacker group to gain unauthorized access to the secure wallet and then trick Bybit employees into signing a malicious transaction.

An interesting tidbit: a person familiar with the matter told CoinDesk that despite the compromise of the wallet's infrastructure through social engineering, the hack would not have been possible if Bybit had not “blindly” signed the transaction.

According to Bybit, approximately 401 thousand ETH (Ethereum units) were stolen during the cyberattack.

Example: transferring funds from Ethereum, the most common cryptocurrency after Bitcoin

Explanation: In the world of cryptocurrencies, cold wallets are disconnected from the internet and take the form of hard drives or USB keys. They act as a backup when hot wallets connected directly to the network are more suitable for making exchanges.

To balance its accounts and allow users to buy or exchange cryptocurrencies, Bybit regularly transfers funds from its cold wallets to hot wallets. For this type of transaction, several high-ranking officials on the platform have to confirm the transaction.

These are sensitive cold wallet transactions, and the procedures are implemented as if we were returning bullion from the bank - explains Thibaut Langlois-Berthelot, the statutory founder of Kryptosphere and a lawyer-in-training at the specialized firm ORWL.

What the FBI says

The FBI has confirmed speculation that this, possibly the largest cryptocurrency theft in history, was carried out by the Lazarus Group, also known as APT38, BlueNoroff, and Stardust Chollima. The FBI calls this group “TraderTraitor.

The TraderTraitor members acted with lightning speed and have already converted some of the stolen assets into bitcoins and other virtual assets scattered across thousands of addresses on multiple blockchains. It is expected that these assets will be further laundered and eventually converted into fiat [i.e., traditional] currency - the FBI announced.

Earlier, several Western publications wrote that hackers from the Lazarus Group, a group affiliated with the DPRK, could have been behind the attack.

Investigators of the Lazarus Group's actions report that the group has stolen about $6 billion worth of cryptocurrency in recent years. It is assumed that the DPRK authorities use these funds to make purchases in circumvention of international sanctions and finance their military programs.

North Korean authorities do not recognize any connection with the Lazarus Group.

UNN reported that crypto exchange ByBit was attacked by hackers, withdrawing more than $1.4 billion in ETH to four Ethereum addresses. CEO Ben Zhou confirmed the incident, explaining that the attack was carried out through malicious code in a smart contract.

