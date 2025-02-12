DIU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine punished Gazprom for millions of dollars: a source disclosed the details of the cyberattack

Ukrainian cyber specialists have successfully attacked Russia's oil and gas infrastructure, disabling more than 120 servers and more than 10,000 computers of companies affiliated with Gazprom. UNN learned about this from its own sources.

Details

According to the source of UNN, on February 7-8, cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful operation in the cyberspace of the aggressor state of Russia. According to intelligence sources, a large-scale attack was carried out against Gazstroyprom, the main contractor of the Russian Gazprom, which is involved in supporting military aggression against Ukraine.

Another 22 companies engaged in the construction and maintenance of oil and gas infrastructure in Russia were also hit.

According to the source of UNN, the following companies were hit by the strike: Gazprom-Avtomatizatsiya, GSP-Complektatsiya, Infoservice Region, Vector Vostok, SSC Gazregion, GSP Center, GSP-Service, GSP-Technologies, "GSP-mechanization, GSP-neftegazpererabotka, GSP-pererabotka, GSP-GSM, GSP-1, GSP-2, GSP-4, GSP-5, GSP-6, GSP-7, Sfera-group, GSP-investments, Gazstroyprom-autotransport enterprise, GSP-finance.

As a result of the operation, according to UNN's interlocutor , more than 120 hypervisor servers were disabled and file storages with a total of 2,000 terabytes of documentation were destroyed. More than 10,000 computers of employees of strategically important enterprises became unusable, and all systems and services stopped.

It is estimated that the damage caused could range from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Recall

Cyber specialists of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate have carried out another cyberattack on the Russian oil sector. In particular, the resources of Lukoil and Evotor were attacked.