DIU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine punished Gazprom for millions of dollars: a source disclosed the details of the cyberattack

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 41824 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 87309 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101644 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116299 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100043 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124734 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102478 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113216 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116832 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158799 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103015 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 92187 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 63402 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105821 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100055 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116299 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124734 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158799 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149122 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181309 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100055 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105821 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136554 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138362 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166322 views
Actual
DIU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine punished Gazprom for millions of dollars: a source disclosed the details of the cyberattack

DIU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine punished Gazprom for millions of dollars: a source disclosed the details of the cyberattack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35677 views

Ukrainian cyber specialists attacked the Russian oil and gas infrastructure, destroying more than 120 servers and 10,000 computers of Gazprom companies. The damage is estimated at tens or hundreds of millions of dollars.

Ukrainian cyber specialists have successfully attacked Russia's oil and gas infrastructure, disabling more than 120 servers and more than 10,000 computers of companies affiliated with Gazprom. UNN learned about this from its own sources.

Details

According to the source of UNN, on February 7-8, cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful operation in the cyberspace of the aggressor state of Russia. According to intelligence sources, a large-scale attack was carried out against Gazstroyprom, the main contractor of the Russian Gazprom, which is involved in supporting military aggression against Ukraine. 

Another 22 companies engaged in the construction and maintenance of oil and gas infrastructure in Russia were also hit.

  According to the source of UNN, the following companies were hit by the strike: Gazprom-Avtomatizatsiya, GSP-Complektatsiya, Infoservice Region, Vector Vostok, SSC Gazregion, GSP Center, GSP-Service, GSP-Technologies, "GSP-mechanization, GSP-neftegazpererabotka, GSP-pererabotka, GSP-GSM, GSP-1, GSP-2, GSP-4, GSP-5, GSP-6, GSP-7, Sfera-group, GSP-investments, Gazstroyprom-autotransport enterprise, GSP-finance.

As a result of the operation, according to UNN's interlocutor , more than 120 hypervisor servers were disabled and file storages with a total of 2,000 terabytes of documentation were destroyed. More than 10,000 computers of employees of strategically important enterprises became unusable, and all systems and services stopped.

It is estimated that the damage caused could range from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Recall

Cyber specialists of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate have carried out another cyberattack on the Russian oil sector. In particular, the resources of Lukoil and Evotor were attacked.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarTechnologies
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising