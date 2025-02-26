Chinese hackers read Belgian intelligence mail for two years: what is known

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43179 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86329 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114404 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106698 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149655 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120190 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135923 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133997 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127708 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124685 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year
February 27, 10:41 AM • 42603 views

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42603 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through
February 27, 11:28 AM • 33326 views

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33326 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 119371 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119371 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine
February 27, 11:59 AM • 46674 views

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46674 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37253 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114404 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119371 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149655 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
February 26, 11:28 AM • 193038 views

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193038 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get
February 26, 10:54 AM • 193385 views

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193385 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123639 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 125784 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125784 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 155508 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155508 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135951 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143393 views
Chinese hackers read Belgian intelligence mail for two years: what is known

Chinese hackers read Belgian intelligence mail for two years: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35358 views

Due to a vulnerability in Barracuda software, hackers from China gained access to the mail server of the Belgian intelligence agency VSSE. The attackers intercepted 10% of the correspondence and personal data of hundreds of employees.

The Belgian state security service has suffered a serious data breach due to a cyberattack linked to hackers working for China. This is reported by the Brussels Times, UNN reports.

Details

The attackers exploited a vulnerability in the software of the American company Barracuda and intercepted a significant part of the Belgian intelligence's email correspondence for almost two years. This was the largest data breach in the history of VSSE.

According to the information, hackers gained access to the external mail server of the intelligence service between 2021 and 2023. Although internal classified communications remained untouched, the personal data of hundreds of employees and job candidates may have been compromised. Of particular concern is the fact that the attack took place during the active recruitment of new agents, which increased the amount of information transmitted through the vulnerable server.

VSSE had previously used Barracuda solutions to protect its communications, but in 2023, the company discovered a critical vulnerability in its email firewall. This was exploited by state-sponsored hackers who organized a long-term espionage operation. As a result of the hack, about 10% of all incoming and outgoing VSSE correspondence could be intercepted.

The Belgian security service confirmed the attack, but was unable to determine the exact amount of stolen information. It is known that the allegedly stolen data includes identity documents, resumes and internal communications of employees. At the moment, there is no evidence that this data has appeared on the black market, but VSSE is constantly monitoring the dark web.

The case was referred to the federal prosecutor and Committee R, which oversees the activities of the intelligence services. The investigation is ongoing, but intelligence officials refuse to comment on the details of the case, citing its secrecy. In response to the incident, VSSE has completely stopped using Barracuda cybersecurity solutions and implemented additional data protection measures.

Chinese hackers breached more than 400 computers of the US Treasury Department - Bloomberg16.01.25, 09:15 • 23808 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
belgiumBelgium
chinaChina

