Increases cancer risk: EU may ban ethanol in antiseptics due to carcinogenic danger

The EU is considering classifying ethanol as a hazardous substance, and consequently banning the use of the organic compound in hand sanitizers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Financial Times.

In an internal recommendation issued on October 10 by one of the working groups of the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), ethanol is defined as a toxic substance that can increase carcinogenic risks and pregnancy complications. ECHA reported that an expert committee may "conclude that ethanol is carcinogenic." The regulator will then recommend its replacement in cleaning products and other agents.

