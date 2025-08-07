Increase of Ukrainian weapons procurement to 50% and digital TCC: Shmyhal announced the priorities of the Ministry of Defense for half a year

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal presented to the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy the main tasks of the Ministry of Defense until the end of 2025, for 2026, and a medium-term strategy. Among them are an increase in purchases of Ukrainian weapons to 50%, the development of a new contract for military personnel, and a digital TCC, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Increasing weapons production, increasing international aid, improving defense resource management, digitalization — these are the priorities of the Ministry of Defense for this year. We coordinate our work for maximum results. – Shmyhal stated.

In particular, among the key tasks for the next six months:

increasing purchases of Ukrainian weapons to 50%;

auditing agreements with partners, regularity of financing, timely receipt of military aid, as well as forming updated military aid plans for 2026;

introducing new approaches to state defense planning and transforming the Defense Forces, including through the transition to a corps system;

developing a new contract for military personnel with improved service conditions;

improving defense resource management;

ensuring Ukraine's integration into EU security mechanisms and implementing joint projects with partners in the defense industry through the Build with Ukraine initiative;

continuing digitalization and development of digital products (Army+, Reserve+), digital TCC;

launching Defense City (an ecosystem to support critically important defense industry manufacturers) and a large-scale grant program to support startups in military technology.

The head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized that all changes should be as tangible as possible for people.

"We have ambitious goals and determination to implement our priorities for the sake of Ukrainian defenders, for the sake of building a safe, peaceful, and self-sufficient Ukraine," Shmyhal summarized.

