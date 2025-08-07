$41.610.07
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 31926 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 33466 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 85004 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 85785 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 85268 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 128045 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 71833 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 46253 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM • 45644 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56485 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Publications
Exclusives
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Zakarpattia Oblast
The New York Times
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8

Increase of Ukrainian weapons procurement to 50% and digital TCC: Shmyhal announced the priorities of the Ministry of Defense for half a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

The Minister of Defense presented to the President of Ukraine key tasks until 2026. Among the priorities are increasing the procurement of Ukrainian weapons to 50% and developing a new contract for servicemen.

Increase of Ukrainian weapons procurement to 50% and digital TCC: Shmyhal announced the priorities of the Ministry of Defense for half a year

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal presented to the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy the main tasks of the Ministry of Defense until the end of 2025, for 2026, and a medium-term strategy. Among them are an increase in purchases of Ukrainian weapons to 50%, the development of a new contract for military personnel, and a digital TCC, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Increasing weapons production, increasing international aid, improving defense resource management, digitalization — these are the priorities of the Ministry of Defense for this year. We coordinate our work for maximum results.

– Shmyhal stated.

In particular, among the key tasks for the next six months:

  • increasing purchases of Ukrainian weapons to 50%;
    • auditing agreements with partners, regularity of financing, timely receipt of military aid, as well as forming updated military aid plans for 2026;
      • introducing new approaches to state defense planning and transforming the Defense Forces, including through the transition to a corps system;
        • developing a new contract for military personnel with improved service conditions;
          • improving defense resource management;
            • ensuring Ukraine's integration into EU security mechanisms and implementing joint projects with partners in the defense industry through the Build with Ukraine initiative;
              • continuing digitalization and development of digital products (Army+, Reserve+), digital TCC;
                • launching Defense City (an ecosystem to support critically important defense industry manufacturers) and a large-scale grant program to support startups in military technology.

                  The head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized that all changes should be as tangible as possible for people.

                  "We have ambitious goals and determination to implement our priorities for the sake of Ukrainian defenders, for the sake of building a safe, peaceful, and self-sufficient Ukraine," Shmyhal summarized.

                  Zelenskyy instructed to buy pickups for the military based on the drone procurement principle07.08.25, 01:48 • 4604 views

                  Antonina Tumanova

                  WarPolitics
                  Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                  European Union
                  Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                  Ukraine
                  Denys Shmyhal