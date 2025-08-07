Zelenskyy instructed to buy pickups for the military based on the drone procurement principle

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a plan of action that will allow brigades to directly purchase pickup trucks on the same principle as drones. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, he visited the command post of the 2nd Airborne Assault Battalion of the 80th Brigade, where he awarded soldiers with state awards.

Attention to the brigade's needs for anti-personnel mines, pickup trucks, and quad bikes. I have already instructed the Staff to prepare a clear action plan that will allow brigades to directly purchase pickup trucks on the same principle as it works with drones. The implementation of this must be prompt. - wrote the head of state.

He added that during the meeting, they discussed promising weapons and providing brigades with resources for their own drone production: explosives, fiber optics, and other necessary components.

Recall

On August 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting, where they discussed increasing funding for direct procurement of drones and pickup trucks for brigades. It is also planned to expand "Contract 18–24" and change the mechanism for awarding honors.

