Inadequate defense in the north of Kharkiv region: court arrests Colonel Lapin

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court remanded Colonel Ilya Lapin, who is suspected of improper defense in Kharkiv region, into custody.

UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne.

It is reported that the first to be chosen was the measure of restraint for the suspect, Colonel Ilya Lapin. Prosecutors asked to take him into custody. Lapin himself said that he is currently working as a volunteer. The prosecutor then requested that the hearing be closed because the materials contained state secrets.

The prosecutor's request to apply custody to suspect Ilya Lapin was granted. The colonel will be held in custody for 60 days - the message says.

Lapin's defense lawyer, Yuriy Kryvko, told reporters that he would appeal the court's decision.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation reported the detention of generals responsible for the failed defense of Kharkiv region during the racist offensive in 2024.