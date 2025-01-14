In Zhytomyr region Russian drone attack damages gas station, injures man

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115511 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123548 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124885 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155701 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107940 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152855 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104138 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113733 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

In Zhytomyr region Russian drone attack damages gas station, injures man

In Zhytomyr region Russian drone attack damages gas station, injures man

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28401 views

An attack by enemy drones damaged a gas station in Zhytomyr district, including the premises, pumps and cars. One person received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.

In Zhytomyr region, a gas station was damaged and one person was injured as a result of a nighttime drone attack by Russian troops, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr RMA, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, during an attack by enemy drones, shrapnel damaged the premises, fuel dispensers and cars at a gas station in Zhytomyr district. One person suffered shrapnel wounds to his limb," Bunechko wrote.

According to him, the victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr Oblast showed the consequences.

58 out of 80 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine14.01.25, 09:24 • 24385 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
zhytomyrZhytomyr
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

