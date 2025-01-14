In Zhytomyr region Russian drone attack damages gas station, injures man

In Zhytomyr region, a gas station was damaged and one person was injured as a result of a nighttime drone attack by Russian troops, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr RMA, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, during an attack by enemy drones, shrapnel damaged the premises, fuel dispensers and cars at a gas station in Zhytomyr district. One person suffered shrapnel wounds to his limb," Bunechko wrote.

According to him, the victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr Oblast showed the consequences.

58 out of 80 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine