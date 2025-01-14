ukenru
Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
58 out of 80 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 drones from different directions. The air defense forces destroyed 58 attack UAVs and recorded the loss of 21 imitator drones, and there is damage to civilian infrastructure in several regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 80 drones, destroying 58 drones in 11 regions and detecting 21 imitator drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of January 14 (from 6:30 p.m. on January 13), the enemy attacked with 80 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 58 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions. 21 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences)

- the Air Force reported on social media.

The downed enemy drones reportedly caused damage in Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions. Private and multi-apartment buildings, cars, and property were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties, and the injured are being provided with medical aid.

Julia Shramko

