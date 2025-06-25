$41.870.04
In Zhytomyr, a злочинець robbed знакомых women of half a million hryvnias: details of the case

Kyiv • UNN

 1162 views

In Zhytomyr, a 38-year-old man was detained for robbing two знакомых women of half a million hryvnias. The злочинець, a former співмешканець of one of the потерпілих, replaced real купюри with сувенірними and stole цінності during гостин.

In Zhytomyr, a злочинець robbed знакомых women of half a million hryvnias: details of the case

A man was detained in Zhytomyr, who allegedly stole from his female acquaintances for a total amount of about half a million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report of the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr region.

Details

It is noted that two city residents contacted law enforcement officers with reports of the disappearance of money and jewelry from their homes. Operatives established the involvement of an acquaintance of the victims in these acts. Currently, he has been notified of suspicion of the crime.

During the initial investigative actions, law enforcement officers found out that one of the victims kept valuables in a box in the furniture, her friend - in a safe. When the women checked the hiding places, the property was no longer there. The total amount of damage caused to the victims reached half a million hryvnias

- the message says.

It is indicated that criminal police officers established that a 38-year-old native of Kyiv region, the cohabitant of one of the friends, was involved in both thefts. Law enforcement officers found him at his temporary residence in Zhytomyr.

It was found that the man knew where the keys to his cohabitant's safe were, and took all the savings from there in her absence. To hide the crime, he replaced the real bills with souvenir ones. The man stole the property of her friend during a visit, taking advantage of the moment when the hostess was distracted

- the police said.

Robbed an apartment and tried to smuggle stolen goods in a car: Rivne resident sentenced to 6 years in prison05.10.24, 01:24 • 18251 view

They reported that the defendant pleaded guilty and said that he paid off his credit debts with the stolen funds.

Law enforcement officers also found out that the man had previously been brought to criminal responsibility for theft. Then the court chose a punishment in the form of imprisonment with a probationary period. During this time, he committed new offenses

- the message says.

The police added that the man is accused of committing thefts during martial law (Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention. According to current legislation, the man faces from 5 to 8 years of imprisonment for what he has done.

Let us remind you

In April, in Lviv, a recidivist was detained, who stole more than 120,000 hryvnias from an acquaintance in Khmelnytskyi region, leaving a note with apologies. The attacker faces up to 8 years in prison.

3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion notices18.06.25, 13:30 • 52787 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr
