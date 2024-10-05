ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101264 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163603 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136002 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142041 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138533 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180536 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112014 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171412 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104718 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Robbed an apartment and tried to smuggle stolen goods in a car: Rivne resident sentenced to 6 years in prison

Robbed an apartment and tried to smuggle stolen goods in a car: Rivne resident sentenced to 6 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18204 views

A 30-year-old man from Rivne is sentenced to 6 years in prison for burglary and attempted car theft in Kostopil.

A 30-year-old man, previously convicted, broke down the front door and entered the apartment of a resident of Kostopil, from where he stole household items, which he tried to take away in someone else's car. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Rivne region, according to UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kostopil Department of the Zdolbuniv District Prosecutor's Office proved in court the guilt of a resident of Rivne in repeated burglary and attempted car theft committed under martial law, as well as in the theft of passports (Part 4 of Article 185, Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 289, Part 3 of Article 357 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court sentenced him to 6 years of imprisonment for the aggregate of crimes and sentences

- the statement said.

Details

Prosecutors proved that the 30-year-old resident of Rivne, who had previously been convicted several times (the last time in March 2023 on probation), did not draw any conclusions for himself, did not take the path of correction and committed a number of crimes again.

Thus, in early November last year, he broke down the front door and entered the apartment of a resident of Kostopil, from where he stole 2 TVs, clothes, tools and passports.

Realizing that he would not be able to deliver the stolen items on his own, the offender broke the window of the victim's neighbor's car and loaded the property into the car. The man tried to start the car's engine with scissors, but was detained by police officers who arrived at the call of the residents of the house.

During the trial, the defendant pleaded guilty in part. The convict will remain in custody until the verdict enters into force.

Priest who spread communist symbols and justified russian aggression to be tried in Cherkasy region04.10.24, 16:09 • 11911 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
rivneRivne

