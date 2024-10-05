Robbed an apartment and tried to smuggle stolen goods in a car: Rivne resident sentenced to 6 years in prison

A 30-year-old man, previously convicted, broke down the front door and entered the apartment of a resident of Kostopil, from where he stole household items, which he tried to take away in someone else's car. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Rivne region, according to UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kostopil Department of the Zdolbuniv District Prosecutor's Office proved in court the guilt of a resident of Rivne in repeated burglary and attempted car theft committed under martial law, as well as in the theft of passports (Part 4 of Article 185, Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 289, Part 3 of Article 357 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court sentenced him to 6 years of imprisonment for the aggregate of crimes and sentences - the statement said.

Prosecutors proved that the 30-year-old resident of Rivne, who had previously been convicted several times (the last time in March 2023 on probation), did not draw any conclusions for himself, did not take the path of correction and committed a number of crimes again.

Thus, in early November last year, he broke down the front door and entered the apartment of a resident of Kostopil, from where he stole 2 TVs, clothes, tools and passports.

Realizing that he would not be able to deliver the stolen items on his own, the offender broke the window of the victim's neighbor's car and loaded the property into the car. The man tried to start the car's engine with scissors, but was detained by police officers who arrived at the call of the residents of the house.

During the trial, the defendant pleaded guilty in part. The convict will remain in custody until the verdict enters into force.

