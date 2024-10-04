ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 44599 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101072 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163306 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135849 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141954 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138487 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180374 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171270 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104717 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140625 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140441 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 90510 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108036 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110168 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180374 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171270 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198687 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187695 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140441 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140625 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145858 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137332 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154276 views
Priest who spread communist symbols and justified russian aggression to be tried in Cherkasy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11911 views

The prosecutor's office has brought the case of a priest from Korsun-Shevchenkivske to court for spreading communist symbols and justifying russian aggression. He faces up to 8 years in prison with possible confiscation of property.

The prosecutor's office has sent to court an indictment on the fact of dissemination of symbols of the communist totalitarian regime and justification of the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine against a priest from the city of Korsun-Shevchenkivsky. UNN writes about this with reference to the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, the 51-year-old rector of the Holy Trinity Parish of the Cherkasy Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, having pro-fussian views, using his own account on the banned social network odnoklassniki, spread the symbols of the communist totalitarian regime and images of national socialist (Nazi) symbols.

In addition, the defendant distributed videos in which he justified and recognized the legitimacy of russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, which began in 2014.

If found guilty, the man faces imprisonment for a term of five to eight years, with or without confiscation of property.

Currently, he has been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of house arrest.

Recall

In Vinnytsia region, a priest of the UOC (MP) was served with a notice of suspicion of justifying russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. He was spreading pro-russian propaganda via Telegram, using russian sources of information.

SBU: Cases opened against more than 100 UOC (MP) clergymen, 26 convicted - SBU20.08.24, 18:06 • 16008 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
cherkasyCherkassy

