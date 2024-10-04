The prosecutor's office has sent to court an indictment on the fact of dissemination of symbols of the communist totalitarian regime and justification of the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine against a priest from the city of Korsun-Shevchenkivsky. UNN writes about this with reference to the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, the 51-year-old rector of the Holy Trinity Parish of the Cherkasy Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, having pro-fussian views, using his own account on the banned social network odnoklassniki, spread the symbols of the communist totalitarian regime and images of national socialist (Nazi) symbols.

In addition, the defendant distributed videos in which he justified and recognized the legitimacy of russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, which began in 2014.

If found guilty, the man faces imprisonment for a term of five to eight years, with or without confiscation of property.

Currently, he has been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of house arrest.

Recall

In Vinnytsia region, a priest of the UOC (MP) was served with a notice of suspicion of justifying russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. He was spreading pro-russian propaganda via Telegram, using russian sources of information.

