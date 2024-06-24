In Zaporozhye region, the invaders wounded an 87-year-old woman

An 87-year-old woman was wounded in an enemy attack in Zaporizhia region. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the invaders shelled the village of Verkhnyaya Tersa, Pologovsky district, Zaporizhia region. As a result of this attack, the homes of civilians were damaged.

In addition, an 87-year-old resident of the village, who was busy in the courtyard of her own house, came under enemy fire.

A woman with a shrapnel wound to her legs was taken to the hospital.

