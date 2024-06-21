Enemy strike with high-explosive aerial bombs on Zaporozhye region: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a Russian airstrike with high-explosive aerial bombs on a settlement in the Pologovsky District of the Zaporozhye region, one person was killed, two were injured, two residential buildings were destroyed and a fire broke out.
As a result of the strike of the Russian army with high-explosive aerial bombs on one of the settlements of the Pologovsky District of the Zaporozhye region, which claimed the life of a person, two residential buildings were destroyed. The consequences of the enemy attack were shown by the state emergency service of Ukraine in Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
Today, Russian troops attacked one of the settlements of the Pologovsky district. Two residential buildings were destroyed, and a fire broke out.
Rescuers took out two victims - a 58-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, they were handed over to doctors. the body of a 32-year-old man was released from the rubble.
Simultaneously with search and rescue operations, emergency workers extinguished the fire that occurred as a result of the shelling.
emergency search operations have already ended.
