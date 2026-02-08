In Zaporizhzhia, "flag-bearers" were captured: the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the "advance" of Russian forces
Russian servicemen were tasked with entering the settlement of Pavlivka, which is under the control of the Defense Forces. Another video, which the occupiers wanted to shoot for propaganda, ended predictably for them - with capture.
The Defense Forces captured a group of Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction who wanted to film a fake video about an alleged "advance" in this section of the front. This was reported by the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade, according to UNN.
It is noted that the Russian occupiers received the task of entering the settlement of Pavlivka, which is under the control of the Defense Forces. The occupiers needed to plant the Russian flag in the village, after which they would film a video about the alleged "advance" of Russian forces.
Another video that the occupiers sought to film for propaganda ended predictably for them - with capture
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled a Russian assault, destroying almost four platoons. 80 assault troops were eliminated, two were wounded, and two were taken prisoner.
