In Zaporizhzhia, "flag-bearers" were captured: the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the "advance" of Russian forces

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
08:45 PM • 2990 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
08:13 PM • 6006 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 14312 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 19534 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 18880 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 23054 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 34833 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 47036 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 41973 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 31783 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attacked military personnel of the TCC and SP with a knife: Kharkiv police reported suspicion to a manFebruary 7, 01:09 PM • 3790 views
Ukraine received 300 generators worth 417 thousand euros from SECI: which social facilities and cities are prioritizedPhotoVideoFebruary 7, 01:59 PM • 5618 views
Attack on a dormitory for foreign students in Bashkortostan: there are wounded, swastikas drawn in blood on the wallsVideoFebruary 7, 02:22 PM • 4278 views
Energy system on the brink: additional support points being deployed in Kyiv and region due to critical power deficit – Ministry of Energy05:17 PM • 5718 views
Power restrictions on February 8: Ukrenergo introduces schedules for the entire day06:19 PM • 4306 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 26446 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 47630 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 42655 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 44587 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 57531 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Benjamin Netanyahu
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
France
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 15190 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 29366 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 31646 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 40572 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 43691 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Dassault Rafale

In Zaporizhzhia, "flag-bearers" were captured: the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the "advance" of Russian forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Russian servicemen were tasked with entering the settlement of Pavlivka, which is under the control of the Defense Forces. Another video, which the occupiers wanted to shoot for propaganda, ended predictably for them - with capture.

In Zaporizhzhia, "flag-bearers" were captured: the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the "advance" of Russian forces

The Defense Forces captured a group of Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction who wanted to film a fake video about an alleged "advance" in this section of the front. This was reported by the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian occupiers received the task of entering the settlement of Pavlivka, which is under the control of the Defense Forces. The occupiers needed to plant the Russian flag in the village, after which they would film a video about the alleged "advance" of Russian forces.

Another video that the occupiers sought to film for propaganda ended predictably for them - with capture

- the caption to the video reads.

Recall

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled a Russian assault, destroying almost four platoons. 80 assault troops were eliminated, two were wounded, and two were taken prisoner.

Russian serviceman captured on suspicion of shooting Ukrainian border guard in Sumy region22.01.26, 16:26 • 3149 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Ukraine