In Ukraine, there will be no precipitation on September 8, and temperatures will rise to +25°

No precipitation is forecast in Ukraine on Tuesday, September 8; temperatures will be 6-11° at night and 20-25° during the day. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN writes.

Variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Winds of variable directions in Right-Bank Ukraine, 3-8 m/s; northwesterly winds in Left-Bank Ukraine, 5-10 m/s - the statement says.

It is noted that temperatures will be 6-11° at night and 20-25° during the day.

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the region tomorrow . Winds of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

In the capital, temperatures will be 9-11° at night and 21-23° during the day; in the Kyiv region, 6-11° at night and 20-25° during the day.

On September 7, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with rain in the east