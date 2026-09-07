In Ukraine, there will be no precipitation on September 8, and temperatures will rise to +25°
Kyiv • UNN
No precipitation is expected in Ukraine on Tuesday, with daytime temperatures reaching 20–25°. In Kyiv, temperatures will reach 23°.
No precipitation is forecast in Ukraine on Tuesday, September 8; temperatures will be 6-11° at night and 20-25° during the day. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN writes.
Variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Winds of variable directions in Right-Bank Ukraine, 3-8 m/s; northwesterly winds in Left-Bank Ukraine, 5-10 m/s
It is noted that temperatures will be 6-11° at night and 20-25° during the day.
No precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the region tomorrow . Winds of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.
In the capital, temperatures will be 9-11° at night and 21-23° during the day; in the Kyiv region, 6-11° at night and 20-25° during the day.
On September 7, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with rain in the east07.09.26, 06:59 • 3840 views