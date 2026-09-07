On September 7, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with rain in the east

On Monday, September 7, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN , citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, precipitation is generally not expected; only light rain will fall in some areas in the east of the country.

The wind will be northwesterly at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–18 m/s in some areas of the Left Bank during the day. The daytime temperature will be 17–22°, and 20–25° in the south of the country - the statement reads.

Variable cloudiness and no precipitation are expected in Kyiv and the region on September 7. The temperature will be +18°...+20°.

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