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On September 7, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with rain in the east

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Variable cloudiness and predominantly dry weather are expected in Ukraine. In Kyiv, +18°...+20°C; light rain is possible in the east.

On September 7, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with rain in the east

On Monday, September 7, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN , citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, precipitation is generally not expected; only light rain will fall in some areas in the east of the country.

The wind will be northwesterly at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–18 m/s in some areas of the Left Bank during the day. The daytime temperature will be 17–22°, and 20–25° in the south of the country

- the statement reads.

Variable cloudiness and no precipitation are expected in Kyiv and the region on September 7. The temperature will be +18°...+20°.

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Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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Rains in Ukraine
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