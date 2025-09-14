In Ukraine - Tank Troops Day: Zelenskyy congratulated, thanking for courage and professionalism

$41.310.00
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 36268 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 72860 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 61399 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 71492 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 39806 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 69729 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 65506 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39193 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 38331 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Netanyahu: Hamas leaders in Qatar are alive, but their elimination will accelerate the end of the war
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeat
Rubio on Russian drone attack on Poland: it's unacceptable, but there are doubts about the targets
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, causing a fire
Enemy strike on Kostiantynivka: number of dead and wounded increased
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Kim Jong Un
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Kharkiv
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Bild

In Ukraine - Tank Troops Day: Zelenskyy congratulated, thanking for courage and professionalism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated on Tank Troops Day, thanking for courage and professionalism. He noted that tank crews work in a risk zone, cover infantry, and save the lives of their comrades.

In Ukraine - Tank Troops Day: Zelenskyy congratulated, thanking for courage and professionalism

Ukrainian tank crews in the hottest spots fire at enemy positions and save the lives of their comrades. Being a tanker is a great responsibility, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address, reports UNN.

Details

Today we celebrate Tank Troops Day. We thank everyone who dedicated themselves to this service. Being a tanker is daily work in a risk zone, in difficult conditions, it is team interaction, accuracy, endurance and great responsibility.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that tank crews enter the hottest spots, cover infantry, fire at enemy positions and save the lives of their comrades.

We thank every tanker for their courage and professionalism. Bright memory to all who gave their lives defending the freedom of Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy's statement reads.

Most are already in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Australia handed over the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine19.07.25, 15:53 • 4371 view

Addition

Also, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal addressed with congratulations:

Tank units are Ukraine's reliable armor. The speed, skill, and resilience of Ukrainian tankers are exactly what the enemy fears so much. Dear warriors! In the most difficult moments, you show true heroism. You quickly mastered the new equipment that the allies handed over to Ukraine. Your experience has become an example for the free world. I thank Ukrainian tankers for their daily feat and professionalism. Eternal memory to those who gave the most valuable in battles for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

- emphasized the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Recall

September 14 is also the day of "Hug Your Dog" and the Day of workers of the oil, gas and oil refining industry of Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal