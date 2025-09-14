In Ukraine - Tank Troops Day: Zelenskyy congratulated, thanking for courage and professionalism
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated on Tank Troops Day, thanking for courage and professionalism. He noted that tank crews work in a risk zone, cover infantry, and save the lives of their comrades.
Ukrainian tank crews in the hottest spots fire at enemy positions and save the lives of their comrades. Being a tanker is a great responsibility, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address, reports UNN.
Today we celebrate Tank Troops Day. We thank everyone who dedicated themselves to this service. Being a tanker is daily work in a risk zone, in difficult conditions, it is team interaction, accuracy, endurance and great responsibility.
The President noted that tank crews enter the hottest spots, cover infantry, fire at enemy positions and save the lives of their comrades.
We thank every tanker for their courage and professionalism. Bright memory to all who gave their lives defending the freedom of Ukraine.
Also, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal addressed with congratulations:
Tank units are Ukraine's reliable armor. The speed, skill, and resilience of Ukrainian tankers are exactly what the enemy fears so much. Dear warriors! In the most difficult moments, you show true heroism. You quickly mastered the new equipment that the allies handed over to Ukraine. Your experience has become an example for the free world. I thank Ukrainian tankers for their daily feat and professionalism. Eternal memory to those who gave the most valuable in battles for Ukraine and Ukrainians.
