In Ukraine, it will be possible to receive over UAH 400,000 in interest-free loans in case of relocation due to emergencies

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision launching a mechanism for interest-free loans for people who are forced to move to a new place of residence due to emergencies – to settle in a new place. The mechanism, in particular, provides for a one-time interest-free loan of up to UAH 430,000. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government is launching a mechanism for interest-free loans for people who are forced to move to a new place of residence due to emergencies – to settle in a new place. The state's task is to help people return to normal life faster and ensure household stability for the family. - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the mechanism provides for a one-time interest-free loan:

up to 50 minimum wages per family (about UAH 430,000);

repayment period - up to 15 years;

interest to banks is compensated by the state - for recipients, the loan is without charges.

She added that the funds can be used for property, household items, and equipment necessary for proper living conditions in a new home. To use the support, one of the adult family members needs to apply with a statement and a certificate of recognition as a victim to the local government body at the new place of residence after evacuation. After reviewing the documents and approval, the funds are paid by an authorized bank, determined by the results of a competition.

The program will apply to all emergencies provided for by law and will provide victims with financial resources for quick settlement in a new place. Forced relocation should not mean losing one's livelihood. - the Prime Minister noted.

Recall

Ukraine has launched a property insurance program for enterprises against war risks. The first five applications have already been submitted for participation in the mechanism, which provides for compensation for damages from Russian shelling.