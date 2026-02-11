$43.090.06
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
05:25 PM • 4478 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 7354 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 8550 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 11966 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 19470 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 15952 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 19982 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 31774 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24359 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Publications
Exclusives
In Ukraine, it will be possible to receive over UAH 400,000 in interest-free loans in case of relocation due to emergencies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a mechanism for interest-free loans of up to UAH 430,000 for people who are forced to relocate due to emergencies. The funds can be used to furnish new housing, with a repayment period of up to 15 years.

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision launching a mechanism for interest-free loans for people who are forced to move to a new place of residence due to emergencies – to settle in a new place. The mechanism, in particular, provides for a one-time interest-free loan of up to UAH 430,000. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government is launching a mechanism for interest-free loans for people who are forced to move to a new place of residence due to emergencies – to settle in a new place. The state's task is to help people return to normal life faster and ensure household stability for the family.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the mechanism provides for a one-time interest-free loan:

  • up to 50 minimum wages per family (about UAH 430,000);
    • repayment period - up to 15 years;
      • interest to banks is compensated by the state - for recipients, the loan is without charges.

        She added that the funds can be used for property, household items, and equipment necessary for proper living conditions in a new home. To use the support, one of the adult family members needs to apply with a statement and a certificate of recognition as a victim to the local government body at the new place of residence after evacuation. After reviewing the documents and approval, the funds are paid by an authorized bank, determined by the results of a competition.

        The program will apply to all emergencies provided for by law and will provide victims with financial resources for quick settlement in a new place. Forced relocation should not mean losing one's livelihood.

        - the Prime Minister noted.

        Recall

        Ukraine has launched a property insurance program for enterprises against war risks. The first five applications have already been submitted for participation in the mechanism, which provides for compensation for damages from Russian shelling.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

