In Ukraine, greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in price for the third week in a row

The limited supply of greenhouse tomatoes on the Ukrainian market allows local complexes to raise their selling prices for this product for the third week in a row. This was reported by EastFruit, writes UNN.

Details

According to the project's daily monitoring, as of today, Ukrainian greenhouse complexes offer tomatoes for sale at UAH 80-90/kg ($1.91-2.15/kg), which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

According to market players, the supply of greenhouse tomatoes from local complexes is quite small and unstable today. Thus, a number of farms have already announced the completion of sales of products from the current turnover. - the message says.

In other stationary greenhouses, the ripening of crops has slowed down significantly due to the cold weather, and supplies from hothouses have stopped altogether. Moreover, it is not yet possible to compensate for the lack of supply of local greenhouse vegetables with imported products.

It is noted that due to the price increase, today prices for greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine are already on average 22% higher than at the end of October 2024. At the same time, producers intend to further increase prices in this segment, provided that today's sales rates are maintained, explaining their decision by the limited supply of products from local complexes.

Sowing-2025: three-quarters of the planned winter crops have been sown, two regions have completed sowing