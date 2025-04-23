In Ukraine, April 23 is expected to be up to +26°C: where short-term rains will occur
Kyiv • UNN
On Wednesday, it will be warm in Ukraine, up to +26°C. Rain is possible in the western regions, and short-term precipitation is possible in the south and east, alternating with the sun.
On Wednesday, truly spring warmth will persist in most of Ukraine. The temperature during the day will fluctuate between +21-+26°C. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
Thus, in Kyiv, the thermometers will rise to +25°C, the sky will be partly cloudy, but no precipitation is expected. A similar situation is in Dnipro and Kharkiv, where it will also be dry and sunny, with air temperatures up to +26°C.
Western regions will receive a new wave of moisture – a brief rain is possible in Lviv, although the day as a whole promises to be relatively calm. Temperatures will remain comfortable – up to +23°C. In the southern regions, in particular, in Odesa, Melitopol, and Simferopol, short-term rains will alternate with sunny spells. At the same time, warm weather will remain, where the air will warm up to +24°C.
The situation is similar in the east – short-term precipitation is likely in Donetsk and Luhansk, but overall the day will be warm and favorable for walks or outdoor work. The temperature will reach +25°C, and in some areas – even higher.
Despite local rains, the weather on April 23 will remain generally pleasant.
