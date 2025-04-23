In Ukraine, April 23 is expected to be up to +26°C: where short-term rains will occur

On Wednesday, truly spring warmth will persist in most of Ukraine. The temperature during the day will fluctuate between +21-+26°C. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Thus, in Kyiv, the thermometers will rise to +25°C, the sky will be partly cloudy, but no precipitation is expected. A similar situation is in Dnipro and Kharkiv, where it will also be dry and sunny, with air temperatures up to +26°C.

Western regions will receive a new wave of moisture – a brief rain is possible in Lviv, although the day as a whole promises to be relatively calm. Temperatures will remain comfortable – up to +23°C. In the southern regions, in particular, in Odesa, Melitopol, and Simferopol, short-term rains will alternate with sunny spells. At the same time, warm weather will remain, where the air will warm up to +24°C.

The situation is similar in the east – short-term precipitation is likely in Donetsk and Luhansk, but overall the day will be warm and favorable for walks or outdoor work. The temperature will reach +25°C, and in some areas – even higher.

Despite local rains, the weather on April 23 will remain generally pleasant.

