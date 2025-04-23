In Ukraine, April 23 is expected to be up to +26°C: where short-term rains will occur

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 22161 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 48248 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 79767 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 86431 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 106845 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 163323 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 122120 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226809 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119573 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85535 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

The German army is negotiating with major carriers to transfer troops and weapons in case of an attack by the Russian Federation

April 22, 07:34 PM • 10320 views

Explosions heard in Odesa - mayor

April 22, 07:56 PM • 10818 views

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

12:27 AM • 8556 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM • 13983 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 10602 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 48266 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 79730 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 69702 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 163303 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 130830 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 16614 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 16952 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 47709 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 39214 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 84703 views
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

In Ukraine, April 23 is expected to be up to +26°C: where short-term rains will occur

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

On Wednesday, it will be warm in Ukraine, up to +26°C. Rain is possible in the western regions, and short-term precipitation is possible in the south and east, alternating with the sun.

In Ukraine, April 23 is expected to be up to +26°C: where short-term rains will occur

On Wednesday, truly spring warmth will persist in most of Ukraine. The temperature during the day will fluctuate between +21-+26°C. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Thus, in Kyiv, the thermometers will rise to +25°C, the sky will be partly cloudy, but no precipitation is expected. A similar situation is in Dnipro and Kharkiv, where it will also be dry and sunny, with air temperatures up to +26°C.

Western regions will receive a new wave of moisture – a brief rain is possible in Lviv, although the day as a whole promises to be relatively calm. Temperatures will remain comfortable – up to +23°C. In the southern regions, in particular, in Odesa, Melitopol, and Simferopol, short-term rains will alternate with sunny spells. At the same time, warm weather will remain, where the air will warm up to +24°C.

The situation is similar in the east – short-term precipitation is likely in Donetsk and Luhansk, but overall the day will be warm and favorable for walks or outdoor work. The temperature will reach +25°C, and in some areas – even higher.

Despite local rains, the weather on April 23 will remain generally pleasant.

Warmth and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine today22.04.25, 06:24 • 4600 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Donetsk
Lviv
Odesa
Kyiv
