Warmth and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine today

On Tuesday, April 22, spring weather with variable cloudiness will prevail in Ukraine. At the same time, the temperature will remain extremely high. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, hot weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +26.

In most regions of the country, the day will pass without precipitation, but residents of Transcarpathia, the Precarpathian region and the southeastern part should prepare for short-term rains and even thunderstorms.

The wind will be weak - variable directions, with a speed of 3–8 m/s.

The temperature during the day will rise to +21...+26, in the Carpathians, on the coast of the seas and in the south-east of the country, thermometers will show +17…+22.

Weather in regional centers:

Kyiv: +23…+25

Lviv, Lutsk, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kropyvnytskyi: +23…+25

Uzhhorod, Chernivtsi, Mykolaiv, Donetsk: +22…+24

Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro: +21…+23

Odesa, Simferopol, Zaporizhzhia: +18…+21

Kherson: +22…+24

International Earth Day, National Jelly Bean Day in the USA: what else is celebrated on April 22