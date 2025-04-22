$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 29320 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 94524 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 51474 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 48802 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 48858 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 32794 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 27261 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 73204 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 40244 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53774 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Advertisement
Warmth and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

On Tuesday, April 22, Ukraine will have spring weather with variable cloudiness and high temperatures up to +26. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in some regions.

Warmth and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine today

On Tuesday, April 22, spring weather with variable cloudiness will prevail in Ukraine. At the same time, the temperature will remain extremely high. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, hot weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +26.

In most regions of the country, the day will pass without precipitation, but residents of Transcarpathia, the Precarpathian region and the southeastern part should prepare for short-term rains and even thunderstorms.

The wind will be weak - variable directions, with a speed of 3–8 m/s.

The temperature during the day will rise to +21...+26, in the Carpathians, on the coast of the seas and in the south-east of the country, thermometers will show +17…+22.

Weather in regional centers:

  • Kyiv: +23…+25
    • Lviv, Lutsk, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kropyvnytskyi: +23…+25
      • Uzhhorod, Chernivtsi, Mykolaiv, Donetsk: +22…+24
        • Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro: +21…+23
          • Odesa, Simferopol, Zaporizhzhia: +18…+21
            • Kherson: +22…+24

              International Earth Day, National Jelly Bean Day in the USA: what else is celebrated on April 2222.04.25, 05:15 • 340 views

              Vita Zelenetska

              Vita Zelenetska

              Weather and environment
              United States
              Ukraine
              Kyiv
